Trump Denies Knowing About The $130,000 Payment His Lawyer Facilitated For Stormy Daniels

In his first comments on the topic since Stormy Daniels appeared on 60 Minutes, President Donald Trump said he did not know about the $130,000 payment his longtime lawyer has said he facilitated for her in 2016.



Asked aboard Air Force One on Thursday afternoon about whether he knew about the payment, Trump simply said, "No," according to the White House press pool report.

The payment was made in the waning days of the 2016 presidential election as part of a settlement agreement signed by her and the lawyer, Michael Cohen. Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has sued over what he calls a "hush agreement," asking a court in California to toss it out.



Asked why his longtime lawyer — and the Trump Organization's lawyer at the time — made the payment, Trump said, "You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael."

He also said he did not know where the money came from and ignored a question about whether he ever set up a fund of money that Cohen could draw from.

Avenatti quickly responded on Twitter.

