Judge Puts Stormy Daniels' Lawsuit On Hold For 90 Days

A federal judge on Friday put Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his longtime personal lawyer on hold for 90 days due to the ongoing criminal investigation into that lawyer, Michael Cohen.

"While it is undeniable that Plaintiff has a valid interest in the prompt resolution of her claims, where Mr. Cohen's Fifth Amendment rights are heavily implicated and the potential impact on the criminal investigation substantial, Plaintiff's interests do not outweigh the necessity of a stay," US District Judge James Otero wrote in an order granting a stay of the case.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, is an adult film star who has claimed to have had a relationship with Trump more than a decade ago. Trump has denied Daniels' claims about the relationship.

In 2016, however, she signed a settlement agreement requiring her not to talk about the relationship. As part of the agreement, she received $130,000 — a payment facilitated by Cohen. Daniels' lawsuit is an effort to have that settlement agreement tossed out — in part because Trump did not sign it.

