What's Going On In The News Today?

HERE ARE THE TOP STORIES
He exposed a vast Russian crime. Then he dropped dead in Britain. Read the information the UK wants to keep secret.
The British government is suppressing explosive intelligence that Alexander Perepilichnyy, a Russian financier who exposed a vast Russian financial crime, was likely assassinated on the direct orders of the Kremlin.
Perepilichnyy, who had been receiving death threats, was found dead outside his London home in 2012. Police insist the death was not suspicious, despite traces of a fatal plant poison found in his stomach.
BuzzFeed News has now obtained evidence that UK authorities have deliberately sidelined, and has uncovered how Perepilichnyy spent his last days in Paris — with a woman who spoke about the encounter for the first time in an exclusive interview.
WE'RE KEEPING AN EYE ON
This week in US politics.
President Trump's travel ban suffered yet another setback after a second appeals court upheld an injunction against it. The case is likely to go to the Supreme Court.
Elsewhere, attorneys general for the District of Columbia and Maryland are suing Trump, claiming that he violated anti-corruption clauses in the Constitution by not properly separating from his private business interests.
Trump is considering firing Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, a longtime friend claims.
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear publicly before the Senate committee investigating the Russia probe. Sessions will testify on his contacts with Russian officials during and after the election. His appearance will be public.
Trump loves old-school, tough-on-crime policies, so criminal justice liberals are going local. In the Trump era, these elections may matter most. And a foreign agent filing by lobbyists is raising questions.
DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?
This Syrian artist depicts world leaders as refugees.
Abdalla Al Omari fled Syria after the war began in 2011 and sought asylum in Belgium. For the last 19 months, he’s been working on a project where he reimagines world leaders as displaced civilians. In a statement about The Vulnerability Series, Omari wrote, "I wanted to take away their power not to serve me and my pain but to give those leaders back their humanity and the audience an insight into what the power of vulnerability can achieve."
QUICK THINGS TO KNOW
World news: The number of European Union nurses registering to work in the UK has fallen 96% since the Brexit vote. Russia has arrested more than 250 people, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after anti-corruption protests throughout the nation, according to reports. And this Russian billionaire is giving away free iPhones for the best memes about a dude he hates. Yup.
Climate: The head of the EPA went to a climate conference in Italy but left early. And the Interior Department has scrubbed mentions of climate change from its website about...tribal climate programs.
Uber: Here are 14 executives who’ve left the ride-hail giant so far this year — including Emil Michael, the executive who once suggested Uber should dig up dirt on its critics.
Megyn Kelly’s interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones sparked backlash from Sandy Hook families. And here’s the case for interviewing Jones.
Bill Cosby trial: The jury ended the first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict. Here’s everything you need to know about how the case evolved here.
Sports: There will be no blown 3-1 lead this year: The Golden State Warriors beat out the Cleveland Cavs to win the NBA Finals.
- Tech review: The 10.5-inch iPad Pro hits stores this week. It’s as powerful as a laptop, but that doesn’t mean it can replace one.
This letter was edited and brought to you by BuzzFeed News. You can always reach us here.
Want to be notified as soon as news breaks? Download the BuzzFeed News app for iOS and Android (available in Canadian, UK, Australian, and US app stores).
Did a friend forward you this email? Sign up to get BuzzFeed News in your inbox!
Contact BuzzFeed News at maggie.schultz+news@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.