What's Going On In The News Today?

He exposed a vast Russian crime. Then he dropped dead in Britain. Read the information the UK wants to keep secret.

The British government is suppressing explosive intelligence that Alexander Perepilichnyy, a Russian financier who exposed a vast Russian financial crime, was likely assassinated on the direct orders of the Kremlin.

Perepilichnyy, who had been receiving death threats, was found dead outside his London home in 2012. Police insist the death was not suspicious, despite traces of a fatal plant poison found in his stomach.

BuzzFeed News has now obtained evidence that UK authorities have deliberately sidelined, and has uncovered how Perepilichnyy spent his last days in Paris — with a woman who spoke about the encounter for the first time in an exclusive interview.