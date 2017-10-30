Two Former Trump Campaign Officials Have Been Charged In The Special Counsel's Investigation

it was revealed Monday that two former Trump campaign officials, Paul Manafort and George Papadopoulos, were charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election. Manafort's business partner, Rick Gates, was also charged.

Here's a quick briefing: * Three people have been charged by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible Russian interference in the 2016 election: Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman; Richard Gates, his business partner, and former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos. * Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI amid Muller's investigation. The complaint draws a direct line between the Trump campaign and allegations of Russian collusion, alleging he had "close connections with senior Russian government officials." * Manafort and Gates have been charged with conspiracy against the US, conspiracy to launder money, and various other charges, 12 in total. Their indictment doesn't mention Trump or Manafort's work as campaign chairman. * These are the first people to be charged Mueller's probe into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election. * Manafort and Gates are scheduled to make their first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. before a federal magistrate judge, where they'll be arraigned on the charges. Trump's first comments on the matter seized on the fact that the Manafort-Gates indictment doesn't mention his campaign:

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????

....Also, there is NO COLLUSION!

Details from the Papadopoulos complaint

The special counsel's office unsealed the criminal case Monday against Papadopoulous, who pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to one count of making false statements to the FBI. Unlike the charges against Manafort and Gates, the case against Papadopoulous draws a direct line between the Trump campaign and allegations of Russian collusion. While working on the campaign, according to prosecutors, Papadopoulos allegedly learned that the Russians had "dirt" on Clinton, and he spent months trying to set up a meeting between Trump and Russian officials, which ultimately did not happen. According to court papers, Papadopoulous lied to FBI agents at a Jan. 27 meeting when asked about ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Papadopoulous allegedly told the FBI that he was in touch with an unnamed professor overseas who had connections to Russian government officials before he advised Trump, but in fact they communicated while Papadopoulous was working on the campaign. Papadopoulous "acknowledged that the professor had told him about the Russians possessing 'dirt' on then-candidate Hillary Clinton in the form of 'thousands of emails,'" according to charging documents. Papadopoulous also allegedly communicated with an unnamed female Russian national — who was introduced to Papadopoulous as a niece of Russian President Vladimir Putin — and tried to use her connections to arrange a meeting between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. The woman was not a relative of Putin, Papadopoulous later learned, according to court papers. Trump was allegedly aware that Papadopoulous was working to set up a meeting with Putin. According to court papers, at a March 31, 2016, "national security meeting" with a group that included Trump, Papadopoulous indicated that he had connections and working on setting up a meeting. Papadopoulous about the Clinton "dirt" from the professor In April 2016, prosecutors said. It wasn't clear if Papadopoulous told anyone else at the Trump campaign about it, but the charging papers do note that he continued to communicate with campaign officials about his efforts to set up a trip to Russia for Trump. After a May 2016 email from Papadopoulous about a Russia trip, the government indicated in a footnote that an unnamed campaign official forwarded Papadopoulous' message to another person with the message that, "Let[']s discuss. We need someone to communicate that DT is not doing these trips. It should be someone low level in the campaign so as to not send any signal." Trump did not end up traveling to Russia. Papadopoulous not only lied to the FBI, according to charging papers, but he took other steps to conceal his communications, including deactivating his Facebook account and switching cell phone numbers. He was arrested on July 27. According to Papadopoulous' plea agreement with the government, he faces an estimated sentencing guidelines range of between zero and six months in prison and a fine between $500 and $9,500. Both sides reserved the right to ask for sentences above or below those ranges. His next court date is Jan. 22, 2018, according to the docket. No sentencing date has been set. Papadopoulos is a lesser-known former foreign policy adviser to Trump who joined the president's campaign in March 2016 and tried to arrange at least one meeting with the Russian government.

In August, the Washington Post reported that just days after Trump announced the composition of his foreign policy team, Papadopoulos sent an email titled “Meeting with Russian Leadership - Including Putin” to seven officials on the Trump campaign. Papadopoulos offered to arrange “a meeting between us and the Russian leadership to discuss US-Russia ties under President Trump,” which was met with resistance and concern from the Trump team, the Post reported. The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recently told BuzzFeed News that Papadopoulos is a "person of interest" in their investigation into Russian interference, with committee vice chair Mark Warner adding that they hoped to interview Papadopoulos but "he is not often in the country." Little was known about Papadopoulos — a young, self-described energy consultant and researcher who says he graduated from DePaul University in 2009 — when Trump revealed his name and those of his other foreign policy advisers to the Washington Post in March. The Post reported at the time that many energy experts in Washington, London, and New York hadn’t heard of Papadopoulos. A LinkedIn page for Papadopoulos says he remained with the Trump campaign until January of this year. Now, he is listed as an “Oil, gas and policy consultant” and as a member of the Cyprus-based International Presidential Business Advisory Council. Details from the Manafort and Gates indictment

The indictment against Manfort and Gates — signed solely by Mueller — alleges that they worked from 2006 to 2015 as unregistered agents for the Ukrainian government and former Ukrainian president Victor Yanukovych, and laundered millions of dollars that they earned in order to hide the profits from US authorities.

The payments for real estate and personal expenses detailed by prosecutors pre-dated Manafort's time working on Trump's campaign in 2016.

According to the indictment, the Justice Department reached out to Manafort and Gates in September 2016 in response to news reports to ask if they'd be acting as unregistered agents for foreign principals — a month after Manafort had resigned as campaign chairman. "Manafort used his hidden overseas wealth to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in the United States, without paying taxes on that income," prosecutors alleged. "Manafort, without reporting this income to his tax preparer or the United States, spent millions of dollars on luxury goods and services for himself and his extended family through payments wired from offshore nominee accounts to United States vendors."

Manafort and Gates each face 12 felony counts, including conspiracy to launder money, being an unregistered agent of a foreign principal, violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, making false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts. The conspiracy charge has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The failure to file reports counts have maximum penalties of 10 years in prison, and the rest of the charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Of the $75 million that prosecutors say flowed through offshore accounts, Manafort allegedly laundered more than $18 million. Manafort over the years wired millions of dollars to various vendors to pay for personal expenses, according to the indictment. Prosecutors detailed payments to a home improvement company, an antique rug store, clothing stores, a landscaper in the Hamptons in New York, contractors, and an art gallery. He also allegedly wired funds to buy real estate and pay for multiple Range Rovers and a Mercedes Benz. The two are also accused of trying to hide their involvement in lobbying efforts on behalf of the Ukrainian government, directing two companies -- unnamed in the indictment -- to lobby members of Congress. Manafort and Gates allegedly arranged for a third-party organization to be listed as the client of those lobbying services, when in reality it was controlled by the Ukrainian government, and made false statements to the Justice Department when asked about their role in late 2016 and earlier this year. Manafort and Gates are expected to make their first court appearance later on Monday before US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson. Lawyers for Manafort and Gates did not return requests for comment on Monday. The FBI conducted a pre-dawn raid on Manafort’s home in Alexandria, Virginia on July 26, using a search warrant that requested his documents relating to tax and banking.

Manafort's wire transfers

In a story published on Sunday, BuzzFeed News was the first to report on 13 wire transfers between companies associated with Manafort that were called "suspicious" by federal law enforcement officials. One of those companies is the UK-based Pompolo Ltd. — which was registered by Gates and believed to be controlled by Manafort.

Pompolo sent about $175,000 to a lighting firm called Big Picture Solutions in July 2013. Bank officials flagged the transaction, and it was not clear what the money was to be used for. Authorities grew concerned about the wire transfer could have involved funds that were the product of public corruption. Federal law enforcement sources said the ownership of Pompolo was unclear at the time, but that past wires from a Manafort company referenced Pompolo in the wire's text.

The company was dissolved in 2014, according to UK business records. Gates, Manafort's longtime deputy, was forced to leave his position with Trump-backing nonprofit America First Policies in March due to his relationship with Manafort, CNN reported at the time. The exit came after reports that Manafort had sought to further Russian government interests in his work for a Russian businessman, and a source told CNN it the departure was “amicable."

The Manafort-Gates indictment Download PDF

The Papadopoulos complaint Download PDF

