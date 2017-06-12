Live Updates: Jeff Sessions Will Testify Publicly On The Russia Scandal On Tuesday

Here's what's going on in Washington this week:
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday to testify on his contacts with Russian officials during and after the 2016 election. His appearance will be public.
- Sessions' testimony comes after James Comey's blockbuster appearance before the same committee last week. People around the US stopped to watch the fired FBI director accuse Trump's White House of lying about the reasons for his dismissal.
- Comey told Congress that he was fired because of the Russia investigation. "I was fired because of the Russia investigation ... to change the way the Russia investigation was being conducted. That is a very big deal."
- Preet Bharara, the former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said that there is enough evidence to begin prosecuting Trump for obstruction of justice
- Elsewhere, attorneys general for the District of Columbia and Maryland are suing President Trump, claiming that he violated anti-corruption clauses in the Constitution by not properly separating from his private business interests.
Updates
Ivanka Trump surprised by "viciousness" of her father's critics
Ivanka Trump appeared Monday on Fox and Friends, where she was interviewed about James Comey's testimony and her sister-in-law's baby shower (which was attended by at least one Fox News host).
Asked whether it was hard for the administration to stay focused amid the Russia inquiry, Ivanka agreed and said, "There's a level of viciousness that I was not expecting. I was not expecting the intensity of this experience."
"I think some of the distractions and some of the ferocity was – I was a little blindsided by on a personal level," she added.
"I'm trying to keep my head down, not listen to the noise and just work really hard to make a positive impact in the lives of many people," she said.
For many people, the immediate response to Ivanka's comments was essentially, "Sorry, what?"
Read more about the reaction here.
—David Mack
DC and Maryland are suing Trump over corruption allegations
Attorneys general for the District of Columbia and Maryland told the Washington Post that they are suing President Trump on Monday, claiming that he violated anti-corruption clauses in the Constitution by not properly separating from his private business interests.
Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) say Trump has accepted millions in payments and benefits from foreign governments since becoming president.
At the center of the lawsuit is the Trump International Hotel in Washington, which Racine and Frosh will argue has negatively impacted their travel and entertainment industries and may have drawn business away from the taxpayer-owned D.C. convention center and Maryland's taxpayer-subsidized center, according to the Post.
Saudia Arabia, which Trump visited first on his recent trip abroad, has booked rooms at the president's hotel several times since he was inaugurated. And after first booking at the Four Seasons, The Embassy of Kuwait switched its event to Trump's hotel.
"We're getting in here to be the check and balance that it appears Congress is unwilling to be," Racine told the Post "We're bringing suit because the president has not taken adequate steps to separate himself from his business interests."
—Brianna Sacks
Sessions to testify on Tuesday — in public
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify on Tuesday before the Senate intelligence committee in an open hearing, the ranking members confirmed on Monday.
After Sessions' sudden announcement over the weekend that he would appear before the committee, there had been confusion about whether he would testify publicly or in private.
On Monday, Senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner, the top Republican and Democrat on the committee, confirmed the attorney general's appearance would be at an open hearing.
The hearing will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET, the senators said.
In a statement to BuzzFeed News prior to the senators' announcement, a Department of Justice spokesperson said Sessions requested his appearance be public.
"He believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him and looks forward to answering the committee's questions tomorrow," the DOJ spokesperson said.
Sessions has recused himself from all Russia-related matters at the Justice Department due to his role in the Trump campaign last year, as well as multiple undisclosed meetings with top Russian officials.
Reacting to the news, Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat on the committee, said it was "vital" Sessions appear publicly.
"Public needs to now more about Sessions' Russia contacts & his role in Comey's firing," Wyden tweeted.
—David Mack and Zoe Tillman