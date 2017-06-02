Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World
Politics

Feds Ask Supreme Court To Allow Enforcement Of Trump's Travel Ban While Court Considers Appeal

The Justice Department asks Supreme Court to resolve the question of whether President Trump's executive order is allowed — and also whether the federal government can enforce the order until the justices resolve the case.

Posted on
Chris Geidner
Chris Geidner
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

The Justice Department on Thursday night asked the Supreme Court to hear its appeal of the recent appeals court decision blocking President Trump's travel ban.

Additionally, the department asked the justices to issue a stay of the injunction entered in that case — International Refugee Assistance Project v. Trump — until the justices resolve the case out of the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

The department filed a second stay request, asking the justices to put the injunction on hold that was entered in the case out of Hawaii — Hawaii v. Trump — that is now on appeal before a different appeals court, the Ninth Circuit, until that case is ultimately resolved.

If both of those stays are granted, as requested, the Trump administration would be allowed to enforce Trump's travel and refugee executive order while the questions raised in the challenges to the executive order are being heard by the justices.

This is a developing story. Please check back to BuzzFeed News for the latest.

Chris Geidner is the legal editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. In 2014, Geidner won the National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association award for journalist of the year.

Contact Chris Geidner at chris.geidner@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Politics

Subscribe to our RSS feed