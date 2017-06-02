Feds Ask Supreme Court To Allow Enforcement Of Trump's Travel Ban While Court Considers Appeal

The Justice Department on Thursday night asked the Supreme Court to hear its appeal of the recent appeals court decision blocking President Trump's travel ban.

Additionally, the department asked the justices to issue a stay of the injunction entered in that case — International Refugee Assistance Project v. Trump — until the justices resolve the case out of the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

The department filed a second stay request, asking the justices to put the injunction on hold that was entered in the case out of Hawaii — Hawaii v. Trump — that is now on appeal before a different appeals court, the Ninth Circuit, until that case is ultimately resolved.



If both of those stays are granted, as requested, the Trump administration would be allowed to enforce Trump's travel and refugee executive order while the questions raised in the challenges to the executive order are being heard by the justices.

This is a developing story. Please check back to BuzzFeed News for the latest.