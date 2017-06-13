Here's What To Watch When Jeff Sessions Testifies Before The Senate Today

Share On more Share On more

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be testifying Tuesday in the Senate Intelligence Committee's investigation into Russian interference into the US presidential election.

What's Happening Today:

* Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to testify on his contacts with Russian officials during and after the 2016 election.

* Sessions asked that his appearance be made public, according to a spokesperson with the Department of Justice.

* Sessions has recused himself from all Russia-related matters at the Justice Department due to his role in the Trump campaign last year, as well as multiple undisclosed meetings with top Russian officials.

* Sessions' testimony comes after James Comey's blockbuster appearance before the same committee last week, where he accused Trump's White House of lying about the reasons for his dismissal.