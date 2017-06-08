Sections

Former FBI Director James Comey To Testify About Donald Trump And Russia

Today's testimony will be Comey's first public comments since being fired last month.

Posted on
Here's What's Happening:

* Former FBI Director James Comey will be testifying in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee in the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the US presidential election.

* Testimony kicks off at 10 a.m. and BuzzFeed News' Emma Loop will be there, you can follow her here.

* Comey will begin by reading a prepared statement, a copy of which was released yesterday. You can read more about that statement here.

* In the statement Comey says Trump asked him for a pledge of loyalty and repeatedly asked for him to help "lift the cloud" of the Russia probe by publicly denying the president was being investigated.

* Last month, Trump fired Comey from his position as FBI Director, saying that he did so at the recommendation of the Justice Department – he later backtracked and said that it was his decision to let him go.

* Yesterday, Trump announced his intention to nominate former Justice Department official Christopher Wray as Comey's successor.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday in his first public comments since being fired by Trump last month.

The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET and Comey will start by reading a prepared statement that was released to the public Wednesday.

In the his opening remarks, Comey will detail several one-on-one encounters he's had with the president since the beginning of the year in which Trump asked him for a pledge of loyalty and repeatedly asked for his help to "lift the cloud" of the Russia probe by announcing publicly that the president was not being investigated.

This is a developing story, check back for updates throughout the day.

