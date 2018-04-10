Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify Before The Senate Today About Facebook

Here's what happening:

*Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before two Senate committees today after years of intense criticism over the social platform's role in Russia influencing the 2016 presidential election and after tens of millions of users had their personal information misused by a political analytics firm used by Trump's campaign.

*It is a huge test for Zuckerberg, who has come under criticism for years for only fixing issues with the platform after public outrage or exposes by the news media. And it's a big deal for the billions of Facebook users around the world — they're about to see a tech executive who possesses some of their most personal information get grilled.

*Just recently, for example, Facebook said 50 million users had their data comromised by Cambridge Analytica. It later said that number was up to 87 million people.

*"Fake news, foreign interference in elections and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy. We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake," Zuckerberg will say in written testimony submitted for a hearing before a House committee on Wednesday. "It was my mistake, and I'm sorry. I started Facebook, I run it and I'm responsible for what happens here."

