Live Updates: Trump Returns To Washington And Will Address The Nation Tonight On Afghanistan

Here's what's going on in Washington this week:
- President Donald Trump on Friday fired chief White House strategist Steve Bannon, ending weeks of speculation. Bannon is widely viewed as the chief architect behind Trump's nationalist message.
- Bannon's ouster followed a tumultuous week for the administration, as the president faced fierce bipartisan criticism for appearing to equate liberal demonstrators with white supremacists in his response to the events in Charlottesville.
- By the time Trump returned to Washington Sunday, two of his business advisory councils had disbanded, and several top White House aides were reported to be contemplating resignations.
- Trump kicks off his return to Washington Monday with his first televised national address as president, in which he is expected to lay out his administration's long awaited strategy for the war in Afghanistan.
- And on Tuesday, he'll return to the campaign trail for a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, that local officials fear could enflame racial and political tensions so soon after the events in Charlottesville. So far, though, the White House has ignored requests to postpone the event.
Updates
President Trump has landed on a new strategy for the war in Afghanistan, according to a White House statement and officials who spoke with reporters Sunday.
In his first nationally televised address as president Monday, Trump will outline “a path forward for America’s engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia," the White House said.
Though officials declined to give specifics on what the strategy would be, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reportedly received authorization in June to send as many as 3,900 troops to Afghanistan, to expand and support US military efforts there.
Administration aides hinted to the New York Times that any increase in force levels would be paired with requirements that Afghans would do more to fight corruption or meet other new standards.
During his campaign, Trump frequently criticized US involvement overseas, including in Afghanistan. He has previously tweeted in favor of a "speedy withdrawal."
-- Cora Lewis