100 Words By 10 Writers On 100 Days

To mark President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, we asked 10 writers to sum up their emotions in 100 words.

Kellyanne Conway birthed the term that has largely defined the 45th presidency. Donald Trump is the alternative fact of America. He is the alternative reality. He is the alternative to democracy, to freedom, to equality. He is the alternative to peace and prosperity for the many. He is the sustainer of so many alternative facts that maintained so many bigotries that defended so many tyrants and discriminators and exploiters and war hawks during all those yesterdays.

All those yesterdays are today. But they do not have to be tomorrow. There is an alternative to the alternative that is Donald Trump.

When I see those red hats, still worn with audacity, I want to shout, “You cut your nose to spite your own face!” Instead, I read about Trump greenlighting the polluting of waterways, and nominating secretaries who denigrate the departments they lead. I think about the young and poor who will die in conflicts he escalates on a whim. I learn about his proposed tax breaks, which won’t benefit most red hat–wearers. There is a preponderance of evidence that he’s already broken his promises to them. I think to myself, They have to see now — but what if they don’t?

still we laughed, still drank too much & danced body to body to body, still fucked & paid the rent still side-eyed dumb white boys at work & threw our children towards the sun, still we worked the meat tender & smiled with rice in our teeth & still america kept on being america. I feel sorry for those of you who just realized how evil a thing a nation is. ban the president. ban the men ending the world between rounds of golf. give me a country governed by mothers. I want a whole new promise, a blood-soaked hope.

Inauguration Crowdsize National Parks Twitter Paid Protesters Pussy Hats Alternative Facts Safety Pin Resist Flippable Nazi Russian Ambassador Ukraine Security Clearance Electoral College Landslide Perjury Recusal Muslim Ban Refugees Immigrants First Lady Bath Robe Intelligence Community President Bannon Emoluments School Choice Repeal Replace Dossier Piss Tape Foreign Agent Bomb Threat Antifa Gas-lighting 9th Circuit Sanctuary Cities ICE Laptop Password Bathroom Laws Executive Orders Impeachment Witch Hunt Religious Freedom Filibuster Nuclear Option Mother Of All Bombs Border Wall Private Prisons Private Member Golf Course Injunction Nationalist Coal Miner Globalist Nepotism Rallies Winter White House Missiles Dreamer Trade Agreement Booing 39 Stars



his last name means to win

& so he drops bombs that flatten children to prove he can. my friends write ‘not my president’ on twitter & I am the farthest from home I’ve been in a long time. I write ‘I pledge no allegiance’ in my poems but the children stay dead, buried by cement & america goes on eating, drinking, dancing all night while the children never grow up. he’s not my president but I live in a country whose sun is war & we keep rotating around its warmth our faces, sun kissed, each & every morning.

"Barack Obama, // look at you, you're a pussy. // You're fired. // This year has been the most successful year I've had in business. // Leverage is an amazing phenomenon. // See what I do? All this bullshit. // When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. // I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose voters. // I thought it would be easier. // Russia, if you're listening // I think you understand. // After shaking five thousand hands, I think I'll go wash mine."



I don’t need my president good-looking but I do cringe at the pain that radiates from this unhappy swollen man. I imagine his father demanding he be a right-brained dominant venal money maker like himself. Instead the kid was a comedian who wanted to be loved. Who couldn’t try out for theater, or do standup at the college pub. Trump’s self-hate, his contempt for vulnerability, for women, and national parks brands him unerringly as the next great failed artist after Hitler. Can’t dance or play — Donald must rule. It’s hard to watch his masculine failure to become.

North Dakota produces more oil than any state and has one of the highest rates of violence against women including human trafficking and rape. Non-native workers hired for Dakota oil extraction live near native reservations in isolated areas called Man Camps IN THE BAKKEN Native women are 2.5 times more likely to be sexually assaulted, 86% by non-natives. Water is woman. . THE DESIRE to wreck a brown female body IS AMERICAN is no different from how we wreck the earth and water. In 100 days, how much oil has been exported — how many native women destroyed?