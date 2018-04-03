Police Say A Woman Opened Fire Inside YouTube Headquarters And Injured Several People

One woman died and at least three others were injured in a shooting at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, officials responded to multiple of 911 calls from the YouTube campus and arrived on scene at 12:48 p.m., San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barbarini said in a press conference.
Employees described fleeing and barricading themselves into rooms.
Members of the SWAT team also entered the main entrance of the building.
One employee has a thread about the terrifying experience, saying, "We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake."
"Every new person I saw was a potential shooter."
"I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs."
Another person who says she is an employee also said she saw blood drops as she was fleeing the building.
A few hundred people stood waiting in the parking lot outside, with some telling BuzzFeed News that authorities were patting down employees as they evacuated.
Photos of people who work nearby show people running out of the building while being escorted by police with their hands raised.
There are about 1,700 people who work on the video platform's large campus, located just outside of San Francisco. Several hundred were evacuated, police said.
Zuckerberg San Francisco General spokesperson Brent Andrew said they are currently treating three patients, two females and one male. A 36-year-old male is in critical condition. A 32-year-old female is in serious condition and the other, a 27-year-old, is in fair condition.
Andre Campbell, a trauma surgeon at SF General Hospital, confirmed that all the patients sustained gunshot wounds, but suggested that they did not appear to be from an AR-type weapon.
"This continues even after Las Vegas, Parkland, Pulse. You would think we would have seen an end to this, but we have not," Campbell said. "We have a serious problem we need to address."
On Twitter, people posted that some employees they knew were "running," that they heard shots, and that "people are hiding out in rooms locked down."
Google, which owns YouTube, posted that they were coordinating with authorities.
President Trump said he had been briefed. Other elected officials, Democrats and Republicans, tweeted prayers and said they were closely monitoring the news.
