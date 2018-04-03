 back to top
Police Say A Woman Opened Fire Inside YouTube Headquarters And Injured Several People

The shooter, a women, died of a likely self-inflicted gunshot wound.

By Brianna Sacks (BuzzFeed News Reporter) Blake Montgomery (BuzzFeed News Reporter) Stephanie K. Baer (BuzzFeed News Reporter)

San Bruno, California
San Bruno, California

One woman died and at least three others were injured in a shooting at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, officials responded to multiple of 911 calls from the YouTube campus and arrived on scene at 12:48 p.m., San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barbarini said in a press conference.

He said police first found a victim with a gun shot wound at the front of the building.

They then found the suspected shooter, a white woman, with a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

Two other injured people were found several minutes later at another business.

Though he detailed three injuries and the likely shooter's death, he later said there were four wounded and that the shooter was dead: "we have four victims who have all been transported for gunshot-related injuries and we have one subject who is deceased inside the building with a self-inflicted wound."

BuzzFeed News is trying to clear up whether three or four people were injured in addition to the dead shooter.

Barbarini said he has "no information to suggest" there was another assailant.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the FBI are also on the scene.

Employees described fleeing and barricading themselves into rooms.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.
Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.

Members of the SWAT team also entered the main entrance of the building.

One employee has a thread about the terrifying experience, saying, "We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake."

We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. https://t.co/gmolQmRXm1
We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. https://t.co/gmolQmRXm1

"Every new person I saw was a potential shooter."

At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves.
At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves.

"I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs."

I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front.
I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front.

Another person who says she is an employee also said she saw blood drops as she was fleeing the building.

I got evacuated outside with my hands up. I’m with other people. I don’t think the shooter’s been found that I know of. I saw blood drops on the stairs I walk up everusay. I’m shaking. This is surreal. I hope my colleagues are okay.
I got evacuated outside with my hands up. I’m with other people. I don’t think the shooter’s been found that I know of. I saw blood drops on the stairs I walk up everusay. I’m shaking. This is surreal. I hope my colleagues are okay.

A few hundred people stood waiting in the parking lot outside, with some telling BuzzFeed News that authorities were patting down employees as they evacuated.

Photos of people who work nearby show people running out of the building while being escorted by police with their hands raised.

Hugh Burnham, who works in a Walmart, right across the street from YouTube’s headquarters, told BuzzFeed News his coworkers were outside taking a smoke break when they heard 10 to 20 shots fired.Soon after police entered their building and told them to stay away from the windows and to not go outside.“We can’t leave the building,” he said
Hugh Burnham, who works in a Walmart, right across the street from YouTube’s headquarters, told BuzzFeed News his coworkers were outside taking a smoke break when they heard 10 to 20 shots fired.

Soon after police entered their building and told them to stay away from the windows and to not go outside.

“We can’t leave the building,” he said

There are about 1,700 people who work on the video platform's large campus, located just outside of San Francisco. Several hundred were evacuated, police said.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General spokesperson Brent Andrew said they are currently treating three patients, two females and one male. A 36-year-old male is in critical condition. A 32-year-old female is in serious condition and the other, a 27-year-old, is in fair condition.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Andrew told BuzzFeed News that they "we're still expecting more."
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Andrew told BuzzFeed News that they "we're still expecting more."

Andre Campbell, a trauma surgeon at SF General Hospital, confirmed that all the patients sustained gunshot wounds, but suggested that they did not appear to be from an AR-type weapon.

"This continues even after Las Vegas, Parkland, Pulse. You would think we would have seen an end to this, but we have not," Campbell said. "We have a serious problem we need to address."

On Twitter, people posted that some employees they knew were "running," that they heard shots, and that "people are hiding out in rooms locked down."

My friend at @Google @YouTube in San Bruno says there's an active shooter on campus. Really hoping this is somewhat of a hoax or blown out of proportion. 😕 https://t.co/dkKbjHGEUj
My friend at @Google @YouTube in San Bruno says there's an active shooter on campus. Really hoping this is somewhat of a hoax or blown out of proportion. 😕 https://t.co/dkKbjHGEUj

Google, which owns YouTube, posted that they were coordinating with authorities.

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available.
Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available.

President Trump said he had been briefed. Other elected officials, Democrats and Republicans, tweeted prayers and said they were closely monitoring the news.

Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene.
Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene.

Scott Pham contributed to this report.

