Police Say A Woman Opened Fire Inside YouTube Headquarters And Injured Several People

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

He said police first found a victim with a gun shot wound at the front of the building.

They then found the suspected shooter, a white woman, with a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

Two other injured people were found several minutes later at another business.

Though he detailed three injuries and the likely shooter's death, he later said there were four wounded and that the shooter was dead: "we have four victims who have all been transported for gunshot-related injuries and we have one subject who is deceased inside the building with a self-inflicted wound."

BuzzFeed News is trying to clear up whether three or four people were injured in addition to the dead shooter.

Barbarini said he has "no information to suggest" there was another assailant.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the FBI are also on the scene.