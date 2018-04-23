These Are The People Who Were Shot And Killed At A Tennessee Waffle House

The victims — a "brilliant" student about to graduate from college; a talented and "humble" musician; a cook known as "T;" and a 20-year-old from Austin — were all under 30.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police say 29-year-old man pulled up to a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, got out of his pick up truck wearing only a green jacket, and opened fire on the restaurant. The shooter, identified as Travis Reinking, shot and killed Taurean C. Sanderlin, a 29-year-old Waffle House employee who was standing outside, as well as 20-year-old Joe Perez. Once inside, he gunned down Akilah Dasilva, 23, of Antioch, who later died at at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He also killed DeEbony Groves, a 21-year-old college student. At least three more people were injured in the attack. This is what we know about those who were killed.

DeEbony Groves was a tenacious basketball player, an intelligent, hard-working student, and a leader with "immense potential," her friends, peers, and university recalled in memories and statements Sunday. The 21-year-old from Gallatin, Tennessee, was a star athlete at her high school and was on the dean's list at Belmont University, where she was a senior studying social work. She was set to graduate next month. Kim Kendrick, who went to high school with Groves, told the Tennessean that her former classmate was "brilliant" and a "great role model for other players because of her hard work and dedication to her studies and to her school." "She was a very special person," Kendrick said. In a statement, Belmont University called Groves "an individual full of immense potential" and said that "the entire community is shocked and devastated by how such senseless violence has taken the life of this young woman." On Facebook, family friends and classmates shared their sorrow and honored Groves "I am saddened because I know how much character this family has;I am saddened because this is a family of deep faith; I am saddened because I know personally what kind of a leader this young lady was," wrote Abe Gaskins, who identified himself on Facebook as a friend of Groves' family. "I am saddened that the family does not deserve this." "I'm heartbroken and numb at the same time. My baby DeEbony Groves was taken away from us today," Groves' mother, Stacy Benton, posted on Facebook. "Baby, talk your walk and kiss Granny Joe and Poppa Walter for me. Love ya."

Joe Perez was from Austin, Texas, according to his Facebook page and was working as a subcontractor for Daryl Flood Relocation & Logistics. He lived in Nashville and went to Jack C. Hays High school, his profile said. According to his profile, Perez liked rap and hip hop music and went by the nickname “Jxthrowed" on social media. In a May 2017 tweet, he wrote: "Pushing myself to get the things I deserve."

Taureen Sanderlin was a Waffle House cook who had worked at the Antioch restaurant for five years, the chain's CEO, Walt Ehmer, told theTennessean.

