At Least Four People Are Dead After A Shooting In A Waffle House Outside Nashville

Police are still searching for the shooter, who shot six people in total. Two remain hospitalized.

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. https://t.co/d1qxRxsGNx

A manhunt is underway for a gunman who opened fire at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville early Sunday morning, killing at least four people and wounding at least three more.

Nashville Police Department said that the man opened fire at 3:25 am, local time at the restaurant in Antioch, Tennessee. The police added that the suspect was nude except for a green jacket.

Two victims died inside the Waffle House and one outside, while a fourth died at the hospital. Two additional victims remain hospitalized – one is in a critical condition and the other is described as critical but stable.

Police later said that they are seeking 29-year-old Travis Reinking, from Mortin, Illinois, in connection with the shooting. The gunman, they said, arrived in a car registered to him. In total 35 police officers responded to the incident.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. https://t.co/duoWCo5fC0

Police added that a man believed to be Reinking was last seen near the Waffle House wearing black pants but no shirt.

A man believed to be Travis Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Dr. near the Waffle House. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt.

David Briley, mayor of Nashville, called it a tragic day for the city.

In a statement regarding the @WaffleHouse shooting in #Antioch @MayorBriley says, “It’s a tragic day for our city anytime people lose their lives at the hands of a gunman.“ https://t.co/ihq9ldiL8J

Pat Warner, director of public relations for Waffle House, said: "We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. "We are sending our corporate team from Atlanta and heading to Nashville now. Our thoughts are with those affected."

This is a developing story – check back here for updates and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter.

