At Least Four People Are Dead After A Shooting In A Waffle House Outside Nashville

A manhunt is underway for a gunman who opened fire at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville early Sunday morning, killing at least four people and wounding at least three more.
Nashville Police Department said that the man opened fire at 3:25 am, local time at the restaurant in Antioch, Tennessee. The police added that the suspect was nude except for a green jacket.
Two victims died inside the Waffle House and one outside, while a fourth died at the hospital. Two additional victims remain hospitalized – one is in a critical condition and the other is described as critical but stable.
Police later said that they are seeking 29-year-old Travis Reinking, from Mortin, Illinois, in connection with the shooting. The gunman, they said, arrived in a car registered to him. In total 35 police officers responded to the incident.
Police added that a man believed to be Reinking was last seen near the Waffle House wearing black pants but no shirt.
David Briley, mayor of Nashville, called it a tragic day for the city.
Pat Warner, director of public relations for Waffle House, said: "We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident.
"We are sending our corporate team from Atlanta and heading to Nashville now. Our thoughts are with those affected."
This is a developing story – check back here for updates
