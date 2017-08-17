 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
World

Here Is What We Know About The Victims Of The Barcelona Terror Attack So Far

A van driver killed 13 people and injured more than 100 others Thursday after plowing through a crowd on a main tourist and commercial street.

Posted on
Brianna Sacks
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A van drove into a crowd of people on Las Ramblas, a popular tourist and commercial street in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 100 others. ISIS has claimed responsibility and authorities are calling it a terrorist attack.

Nicolas Carvalho Ochoa / Getty Images

Officials said the death toll could rise and that 15 people were gravely injured.

#ProteccioCivil Actualización afectados atentados #Barcelona #Rambles
EmergènciesCatalunya @emergenciescat

#ProteccioCivil Actualización afectados atentados #Barcelona #Rambles

Reply Retweet Favorite

Little was immediately known about who was killed in the attack. Here's what we know so far:

A Belgian woman is among the victims, according to the country's deputy prime minister, who offered condolences to her family on Twitter.

Nous devons malheureusement déplorer une victime belge à #Barcelone J'adresse mes condoléances à sa famille et à ses proches.
didier reynders @dreynders

Nous devons malheureusement déplorer une victime belge à #Barcelone J'adresse mes condoléances à sa famille et à ses proches.

Reply Retweet Favorite

At least three German citizens also died in the attack, public broadcaster ZDF reported, citing security officials.

This list will be updated as more about the identities of those killed in the attack becomes known.

Live Updates: 13 People Die In Barcelona Terror Attack After Van Rams Into Crowd

https://www.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeednews/barcelona-crash?utm_term=.hoXRGbl6l#.qkpZ1aBdB

Here's A Growing List Of The Misinformation Going Around About The Barcelona Attack

https://www.buzzfeed.com/janelytvynenko/barcelona-rumors-debunk

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App