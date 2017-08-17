Here Is What We Know About The Victims Of The Barcelona Terror Attack So Far

A van drove into a crowd of people on Las Ramblas, a popular tourist and commercial street in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 100 others. ISIS has claimed responsibility and authorities are calling it a terrorist attack.
Officials said the death toll could rise and that 15 people were gravely injured.
A Belgian woman is among the victims, according to the country's deputy prime minister, who offered condolences to her family on Twitter.
At least three German citizens also died in the attack, public broadcaster ZDF reported, citing security officials.
This list will be updated as more about the identities of those killed in the attack becomes known.
