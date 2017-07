Trump Is Selling A Bunch Of Stuff Manufactured Abroad In His Gift Shops

President Donald Trump kicked off his new, weeklong celebration of "Made in America" products at the White House on Monday. He sat in an American-made fire truck

And really enjoyed swinging a "beautiful" baseball bat, tipping a Stetson cowboy hat, gripping some golf clubs, and checking out a host of other American-made products, which, he argues, are the best of the best.

Since the campaign, Trump has vowed to restore American manufacturing jobs to floundering communities and slammed US companies for producing goods overseas.

While touting the importance of bringing these jobs back to Americans, the president has brushed aside the fact that his several of his hotels are built with Chinese steel, towels made in India hang in his hotel bathrooms, and his daughter's apparel brand manufactures products in China and Singapore.