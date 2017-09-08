Prosecutors Want "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli In Jail For Threatening Hillary Clinton

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke "Pharma bro" Martin Shkreli's bail and throw him in jail for a threatening Facebook post about Hillary Clinton, according to a court motion filed in New York on Thursday.
In their motion, federal prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke the former pharmaceutical executive's $5-million bond in order to take him into custody over what they say is dangerous public conduct.
Last month, Shkreli was convicted on several counts of securities fraud for lying to investors of his failed hedge fund, and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. He faces up to 20 years in prison and said he plans to challenge the conviction.
Before being found guilty of securities fraud, the "pharma bro" garnered international attention and condemnation for his decision to drastically raise the price of a life-saving drug, used by HIV patients, from $13.50 to $750 per pill.
Shkreli, who has a brash social media presence and was suspended from Twitter for harassing a Teen Vogue writer, told his nearly 100,000 Facebook followers to
"grab hair from" Clinton while she was on her book tour.
"Will pay $5,000 per hair obtained from Hillary Clinton after the sequence matches. Good luck, patrollers," he wrote on Facebook. The post has since been removed.
Shkreli has routinely and emphatically voiced his support for President Trump, who once called him a spoiled brat.
Citing this and other social media postings, prosecutors argued that Shkreli's "recent public conduct demonstrates that he cannot meet his post-trial burden to show, by clear and convincing evidence, that he does not pose a danger to the community."
They also point out that his offer to pay someone thousands of dollars for the former presidential candidate's hair has "required a significant expenditure of resources by the United States Secret Service, which is charged with protecting Secretary Clinton."
When Clinton fell ill due to heat exhaustion and pneumonia at last year's Sept. 11 memorial, Shkreli also went to Chelsea Clinton's apartment, where the former secretary of state was recuperating, and live-streamed for nearly two hours while heckling her, prosecutors said.
Earlier Thursday, Shkreli called his trolling of and threats to Clinton a prank, writing, "Lol Hillary Clinton's presumptive agents are hard at work. It was just a prank, bro! But still, lock HER up. Spend your resources investigating her, not me!!," he added.
As for prosecutors' request to revoke his bail and take him into custody, Shkreli apparently responded on Facebook with, "Fuck the government."
Read the full motion here:
Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
