Prosecutors Want "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli In Jail For Threatening Hillary Clinton

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke "Pharma bro" Martin Shkreli's bail and throw him in jail for a threatening Facebook post about Hillary Clinton, according to a court motion filed in New York on Thursday.



In their motion, federal prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke the former pharmaceutical executive's $5-million bond in order to take him into custody over what they say is dangerous public conduct.

Last month, Shkreli was convicted on several counts of securities fraud for lying to investors of his failed hedge fund, and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. He faces up to 20 years in prison and said he plans to challenge the conviction.



Before being found guilty of securities fraud, the "pharma bro" garnered international attention and condemnation for his decision to drastically raise the price of a life-saving drug, used by HIV patients, from $13.50 to $750 per pill.

Shkreli, who has a brash social media presence and was suspended from Twitter for harassing a Teen Vogue writer, told his nearly 100,000 Facebook followers to

"grab hair from" Clinton while she was on her book tour.

"Will pay $5,000 per hair obtained from Hillary Clinton after the sequence matches. Good luck, patrollers," he wrote on Facebook. The post has since been removed.