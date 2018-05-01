A Parkland Father Just Filed A Lawsuit Against The Sheriff's Deputy Who Stayed Outside During The Shooting

I am not doing this to get famous, I am doing this so no family ever again has to feel the way my family feels. There are no excuses! We must have proper security in every school in America! I will not stop until that is accomplished. We must #FixIt! #MeadowsMovement https://t.co/Hz6v9S9vrI

Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow Jade Pollack died in this year's school shooting in Parkland, Florida, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the school resource officer who waited outside the building while the massacre unfolded on Valentine's Day.



A passionate, vocal advocate for school safety, Pollack gained national recognition after he delivered a searing, powerful speech during a listening session with President Donald Trump after the shooting. Since then, Pollack has founded a school safety organization and a memorial fund in honor of his daughter.

His lawsuit primarily targets Scot Peterson, the Broward County sheriff's deputy who resigned following criticism for his behavior during the massacre. Footage from the scene showed that Peterson, a 33-year law enforcement veteran, remained outside as the gunman opened fire inside the school. Police call records revealed Peterson also advised fellow officers to steer clear of the building where the shooting was taking place.

"I filed a wrongful death suit against Deputy Peterson today," Pollack tweeted Monday night. "I want to expose that coward so bad. Where ever he goes I want people to recognize him and say that's one of the cowards of Broward. The SRO that let those children and teachers die on the 3rd floor!"

Pollack is also taking legal action against the estate of the mother of accused shooter Nikolas Cruz, as well as the family who housed Cruz after his mother died and several mental health centers that treated him.

"He let everyone die on the third floor that day," the 52-year-old told BuzzFeed News Monday night. "That's enough for me to make this guy miserable. I don't want him to hide anywhere in this country. I want everyone to know who he is."

Pollack has previously lashed out at the Broward County Sheriff's office for its handling of the shooting, and has met with politicians to advocate for school safety measures, including placing armed guards on campuses.

