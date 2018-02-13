 back to top
A TV Station Accidentally Said The Olympics Were At P.F. Chang's And Now Everyone Wants Lettuce Wraps

"If the Olympics were held at P.F Chang’s I’d be a gold medalist."

Posted on
Brianna Sacks
Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

As you're probably aware, the Winter Olympic Games are currently taking place in South Korea and it is very exciting because of unity and competition and sports and all that.

Mohd Rasfan / AFP / Getty Images

For 17 days, athletes from across the world are competing in Pyeongchang county, a cold, rugged, mountainous region about 100 miles outside of Seoul and rather close to the border with North Korea.

AP Photo/Gregory Bull
Pyeongchang is also a rather long word that starts with a "P" and contains "chang," which, to many Americans, immediately brings to mind...

Yep. You read that right. P.F. Chang 2018. (Just ignore the whole ring situation for now. Not really sure what's happening there).
Twitter

On Saturday, Chicago's ABC affiliate accidentally flashed the graphic while discussing the politics behind the Olympic games, the Chicago Tribune reported.

And the special on the delicious Asian chain restaurant's "Show Of Unity" got some 🤦‍♀️

omg no https://t.co/5DyODx8QVM
Bradd Jaffy @BraddJaffy

omg no https://t.co/5DyODx8QVM

Reply Retweet Favorite

People said it was the ultimate example of "you had one job."

Hey, this mistake could happen to... PRACTICALLY NO ONE.
Don Van Natta Jr. @DVNJr

Hey, this mistake could happen to... PRACTICALLY NO ONE.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And lol'd that this even happened in the first place. As the Tribune so helpfully noted: "PyeongChang and P.F. Chang’s are not the same thing."

"PyeongChang and P.F. Chang’s are not the same thing," @kimjnews writes about ABC-7 Sports screwup, "and beyond the… https://t.co/3id8rZycv3
Michael Hawthorne @scribeguy

"PyeongChang and P.F. Chang’s are not the same thing," @kimjnews writes about ABC-7 Sports screwup, "and beyond the… https://t.co/3id8rZycv3

Reply Retweet Favorite
Others, however, were very here for the idea of P.F. Chang's unifying us all.

P.F. Chang’s.. Bringing the world together in 2018
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

P.F. Chang’s.. Bringing the world together in 2018

Reply Retweet Favorite

A competition for the average human, if you will.

I may not be an athlete competing in Pyongyang, but I definitely compete in P.F. Chang's
Chris Jones @_bones_jones56

I may not be an athlete competing in Pyongyang, but I definitely compete in P.F. Chang's

Reply Retweet Favorite

Same.

the kind of olympics that p.f. chang's would host is the only kind of olympics i'd ever qualify for https://t.co/EVDZJoSPbL
Alyssa Oursler @alyssaoursler

the kind of olympics that p.f. chang's would host is the only kind of olympics i'd ever qualify for https://t.co/EVDZJoSPbL

Reply Retweet Favorite

Would actually own a chicken lettuce-wrapping event.

If the Olympics were held at P.F Chang’s I’d be a gold medalist.
Lisa Marie @xLiserx

If the Olympics were held at P.F Chang’s I’d be a gold medalist.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sadly, though, P.F. Chang's had to let us down easy and inform us that, contrary to some reports, they were not the ones hosting the 2018 global sporting event.

Contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games. 🙂 https://t.co/3HW694pE4J
P.F. Chang's @PFChangs

Contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games. 🙂 https://t.co/3HW694pE4J

Reply Retweet Favorite
A spokesperson for the station told the Tribune that the mistake was actually the result of a graphics mix-up. The P.F. Chang 2018 (with four Olympic rings instead of five) was created for a "satirical piece" in which viewers invented their own Olympic activities. Instead, it ended up on the news.

P.F. Chang's, along with a slew of others, didn't really buy that explanation. "Seems like someone was hungry," the restaurant chain said.

@darrenrovell @thekapman Seems like someone was hungry. 🙂
P.F. Chang's @PFChangs

@darrenrovell @thekapman Seems like someone was hungry. 🙂

Reply Retweet Favorite

And the whole thing just made people really just want P.F. Chang's. Especially those lettuce wraps.

‘P.F. Chang’ 😂 P.F. Chang’s Mongolian Beef &amp; Hunan-style Hot Fish so good so so good 😊👌 https://t.co/bcb0v6H67b
Jae W. Kim @iamJaekwondo

‘P.F. Chang’ 😂 P.F. Chang’s Mongolian Beef &amp; Hunan-style Hot Fish so good so so good 😊👌 https://t.co/bcb0v6H67b

Reply Retweet Favorite

Endorse.

@PatMcAfeeShow Lettuce wraps can bring us all together in harmony
Kimi Rozay @Kimberella78

@PatMcAfeeShow Lettuce wraps can bring us all together in harmony

Reply Retweet Favorite

In the end, there is always a silver lining.

Thankfully the Olympics aren’t being held in Olive Garden, Italy https://t.co/8A1cFbFFZq
Jeff Coen @JeffCoen

Thankfully the Olympics aren’t being held in Olive Garden, Italy https://t.co/8A1cFbFFZq

Reply Retweet Favorite

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

