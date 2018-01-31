 back to top
Melania Trump Arrived At The State Of The Union Without Her Husband And Dressed In White

The unconventional arrival and stark, all-white pantsuit raised eyebrows after the president was recently accused of paying a porn star to stay quiet about an affair.

Brianna Sacks
BuzzFeed News Reporter

First lady Melania Trump broke with tradition Tuesday night, arriving at her husband's first State of the Union address separately, choosing to instead share a ride with guests she had invited to her first lady's box.

The first lady's decision to ride with her guests and not her husband was a gesture meant to honor the attendees "for the true heroes they are," her office said. Trump's invitees include an aviation electronics technician, the parents of two girls killed by MS-13 gang members, an immigration enforcement agent, and members of the military, among others.

"Mrs. Trump is honoring her guests for the true heroes they are," Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's communications director, said in a statement.

Before the event, she hosted a "more intimate meet-and-greet to engage with them on a personal level," Grisham added.

The State of the Union was the first time the first lady has been seen in public with her husband since the Wall Street Journal reported that the president paid a porn star named Stormy Daniels $130,000 before the election to remain mum about an alleged affair. She also abruptly canceled her trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, instead choosing to spend time at the Trumps' Florida estate.

Last year, Melania Trump and her husband traveled together for his address to the Joint Session of Congress.

After arriving separately, people on social media noted that the first lady's stark, all-white Christian Dior pantsuit resembled the two dozen women musicians who dressed in white during last Sunday's Grammy Awards for a powerful performance in support of the #MeToo movement.

Melania wearing white, just like all those women at the Grammys.
Karen Tumulty @ktumulty

Melania wearing white, just like all those women at the Grammys.

The first lady's office did not respond to questions from BuzzFeed News as to whether her outfit was meant to symbolize solidarity with the #MeToo movement.

Grisham previously told the Associated Press that the first lady "does not concern herself with what others think about her fashion and always stays true to herself. Mrs. Trump wears what she likes, and what is appropriate for the occasion."

Several stars also walked the Grammy's red carpet carrying white roses in solidarity with the movements against sexual harassment and assault.

Others noted that white is a symbol of the women's suffrage movement.

Melania's white suit is reminiscent of the white that was the Democratic women's color of choice last year -- they… https://t.co/haHTW5C7Iw
Siobhan Hughes @siobhanehughes

Melania's white suit is reminiscent of the white that was the Democratic women's color of choice last year -- they… https://t.co/haHTW5C7Iw

During President Trump's joint address to Congress last year, women in the House Democratic Caucus also wore white "in support of women's rights."

Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights -- in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't!
Nancy Pelosi @NancyPelosi

Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights -- in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't!

"We wear white to unite against any attempts by the Trump Administration to roll back the incredible progress women have made in the last century, and we will continue to support the advancement of all women," Rep. Lois Frankel, a Democrat from New York, said at the time.

This year, many Democratic women in Congress dressed in black in support of the #MeToo and "Time's Up" movements.

After her husband's more than hour-long address concluded, the first lady was seen leaving the capitol just as she had arrived — alone.

The first lady, who was given a warm reception when she entered, just left the Capitol—alone, again. She made no… https://t.co/E3HorcbaGE
Jennifer Jacobs @JenniferJJacobs

The first lady, who was given a warm reception when she entered, just left the Capitol—alone, again. She made no… https://t.co/E3HorcbaGE

But, according to her office, she then met up with her husband and family and they rode back to the White House together.

UPDATE: Melania Trump met up with POTUS, family and guests at Capitol after this photo was taken, then rode back to… https://t.co/jzTn6cQ7DA
Jennifer Jacobs @JenniferJJacobs

UPDATE: Melania Trump met up with POTUS, family and guests at Capitol after this photo was taken, then rode back to… https://t.co/jzTn6cQ7DA

Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.

