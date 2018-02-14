Officials identified 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz as the suspected gunman responsible for killing at least 17 people at a Florida high school. He was described as a troubled former student who had been flagged as a potential threat.

The gunman suspected of opening fire at a south Florida high school on Wednesday, killing at least 17 people, had previously been identified as a potential threat to fellow students and "talked about guns a lot," a teacher and former classmate said.

Officials identified the suspect in the shooting as Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student who was expelled for disciplinary reasons from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where the shooting took place. He was currently enrolled at another school in the Broward County Public School District, Superintendent Robert Runcie said late Wednesday night.

Around 2:30 p.m., Cruz arrived at the school armed with a semi-automatic rifle and opened fire, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. At least 17 people, including both students and teachers, died. After firing into classrooms, Cruz was able to conceal himself in the hoards of frantic students fleeing the school, officials said. Nearly two hours later, Coconut Creek Police found Cruz, in a nearby neighborhood in Coral Springs, took him into custody, and then to a local hospital for "labored breathing," the Broward County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old had been armed with one AR-15 style rifle and "countless magazines" of ammunition, Israel said Wednesday. According to the Associated Press, he was also equipped with a gas mask and smoke grenades and set off a fire alarm to bring hoards of students out of their classrooms and into hallways.

Multiple students detailed how a fire alarm went off at the school moments before the shooting started, which they thought was odd since they had already had a drill that morning.

"We have already begun to dissect his websites and things on social media that he was on, and some of the things that have come to mind are very, very disturbing," Israel said Wednesday.

Jim Gard, a math teacher at the school, told the Miami Herald that Cruz had previously been identified as a potential threat to other students. “We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” Gard said. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.” Gard told CNN that he taught Cruz for a semester in 2016 and described him as a "quiet kid" who he "never had any problems with." But the teacher recalled female students in his class said Cruz had "problems with other girls."

Cruz's former classmates described him as a "loner" who was obsessed with weapons and "into weird stuff. “He used to tell me he would shoot rats with his BB gun and he wanted this kind of gun, and how he liked to always shoot for practice,” 16-year-old Joshua Charo, who went to school with Cruz, told the Miami Herald.

An Instagram account, which several students confirmed to the Miami Herald as belonging to Cruz, shows a teen often clad in black with his face covered. In some photos, he is seen sporting a US Army hat and wielding weapons. The account has since been deleted. In one post, he shared an online ad for a Maverick 88 Slug shotgun. Another showed a bullet-riddled target with a caption "Group Therapy." The post before that one showed a Google search for "Allahu Akbar." Giovonni Watford, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, told BuzzFeed News he was in the same Junior ROTC program as Cruz, and described him as "a sketchy kid." "He was off," Watford said. "He was super stressed-out all the time and talked about guns a lot and tried to hide his face." Watford added that Cruz complained often about bullying on campus and "had beef with one kid." Watford's older brother, Mike, who graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2016, told BuzzFeed News that Cruz often said "how tired he was of everyone picking on him and the staff doing nothing about it."

"Something definitely pushed him," Mike Watford said. Another student at the high school told WJXT that "everyone predicted" something like the shooting and "threw jokes around like that, saying that he's the one to shoot up the school." "He was on the third floor, he knows the school layout. He knows where everyone would be at. He’s been in fire drills — he’s prepared for this stuff," the teen said.

A family member told ABC News that Cruz and his younger brother were adopted and that his adoptive parents are now deceased. His father, Roger Cruz died a few years ago, ABC reported, and his mother, Lynda, died last November. Family members told the Orlando Sentinel that Cruz had emotional problems and other issues growing up, and said that his mother tried her best to get him counseling and help after his father died. "He was being a problem. I know he did have some issues and he may have been taking medication. [He] did have some kind of emotional or difficulties,” Barbara Kumbatovich, a relative, told the paper. “[Lynda] kept a really close handle on both boys. They were not major issues, as far as I know, just things teenagers do like not coming home on time, maybe being disrespectful.” Christine and Malcolm Roxburgh, who lived next door to the Cruz family in Parkland, also told the Sentinel that police had been called to the home "many times." Victoria Olvera, a junior, told the Associated Press that Cruz was expelled last school year after getting into a fight with his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. The 17-year-old said that Cruz was abusive while they were together. After their mother died, the brothers were left in the care of a family friend in Palm Beach County, Kumbatovich told the Sentinel. However, Cruz was unhappy living there and asked a former school friend from Stoneman Douglas if he could stay with their family, Jim Lewis, an attorney representing that family, told the Sentinel.

“The family is devastated, they didn’t see this coming. They took him in and it’s a classic case of no good deed goes unpunished,” Lewis said. “He was a little quirky and he was depressed about his mom’s death, but who wouldn’t be?”



