A Billboard For A Shooting Range Was Changed To Say "Shoot A School Kid Only $29"

A guerrilla art collective vandalized a billboard for a Las Vegas gun range early Thursday, changing the advertisement for firing an assault-style rifle to "Shoot A School Kid Only $29" in response to the country's latest mass shooting.

The message for Battlefield Vegas, an indoor shooting range, had read "Shoot a .50 caliber only $29." Indecline, the group that altered the billboard, also pasted "Defend Lives Reform Laws" over the range's phone number.

"This protest piece is in response to America’s longstanding obsession with gun culture and our government’s inability to honor the victims of mass shootings by distancing themselves from the homicidal policies of the NRA," the activist group told BuzzFeed News.

The billboard is situated near Interstate 15 and the Las Vegas Strip, close to Trump International Hotel and about three miles away from the Mandalay Bay resort, where a shooter using assault-style rifles fired into a country music festival from the 32nd floor in October, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.