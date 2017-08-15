 go to content
People Think This Photo Of Trump's Chief Of Staff During His Press Conference Said Everything

"Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song dot mp4."

Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
President Donald Trump has inspired a new wave of outrage after he defended white supremacist protesters, compared Confederate leader Robert E. Lee to George Washington, and blamed some of the violence from the riots in Charlottesville, Virginia this weekend, on the "alt-left."

Standing to the side of the president and watching on during all of this was Trump's Chief of Staff, John Kelly. Here's how he looked:

John Kelly, WH chief of staff, listen as President Donald Trump speaks at Trump Tower lobby this afternoon.
John Kelly, WH chief of staff, listen as President Donald Trump speaks at Trump Tower lobby this afternoon.

As you can see, it was a lot to take in:

John Kelly during the President's Q and A at Trump Tower
John Kelly during the President's Q and A at Trump Tower

People immediately noticed Kelly's somber demeanor as he stood silently, and interpreted and joked about what he could have been thinking.

John Kelly right now.
John Kelly right now.

@kylegriffin1 That look on John Kelly's face while Trump was speaking...
@kylegriffin1 That look on John Kelly's face while Trump was speaking...

*curb your enthusiasm theme song dot mp4" https://t.co/dNcCXaPI6U
*curb your enthusiasm theme song dot mp4" https://t.co/dNcCXaPI6U

Some turned to GIFs.

Live look at chief of staff John Kelly.
Live look at chief of staff John Kelly.

@kristindonnelly I wonder what John Kelly is thinking...
@kristindonnelly I wonder what John Kelly is thinking...

And people just couldn't help zooming in on Kelly's hunched shoulders.

John Kelly's face while Trump was defending neo-Nazi terrorists today (from @kristindonnelly)
John Kelly's face while Trump was defending neo-Nazi terrorists today (from @kristindonnelly)

John Kelly watching the Dumpster fire just now.
John Kelly watching the Dumpster fire just now.

So, John Kelly's face here. https://t.co/h8hzWY6D90
So, John Kelly's face here. https://t.co/h8hzWY6D90

Nope nope nope nope.

John Kelly looks like he is ready to quit right about now. He's thinking about his exit strategy... https://t.co/302sEJZOi8
John Kelly looks like he is ready to quit right about now. He's thinking about his exit strategy... https://t.co/302sEJZOi8

Kelly has been Trump's Chief of Staff for 18 days, but he will probably remember this one for a while.

This John Kelly "Donald Trump Reset" is going FUCKING AWESOME.
This John Kelly "Donald Trump Reset" is going FUCKING AWESOME.

