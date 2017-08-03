The Guy Who Stopped A Global Cyberattack Has Reportedly Been Arrested

Vice's Motherboard first reported the news.



It was not immediately clear why the arrest occurred, and federal officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In May, a strain of ransomware dubbed WannaCry streaked through more than 100,000 computer systems in 150 countries, hobbling vital infrastructure. The UK's National Health Service, Spanish telecommunications giant Telefónica, and Russia's Internal Affairs Ministry, as well as other notable targets across the world, ground to a halt in the face of the attack. The attack also affected the US.

Ransomware acts lock users out of their own computers and smartphones as hackers threaten to erase files and demand payment. The virus affected computers using Windows operating systems that had not installed a free update issued in March. A hacking group called the Shadow Brokers had exploited the vulnerability in April to release documents from the National Security Agency. The NSA had previously developed technology to make use of the weakness.