Donald Trump Jr.'s Wife Was Taken To The Hospital After Opening An Envelope With White Powder In It

The wife of Donald Trump Jr. was taken to the hospital as a precaution Monday after opening an envelope with white powder in it.

An investigation into the substance that Vanessa Trump was exposed to after opening the letter remains ongoing, but a New York Police spokesperson said the powder was deemed to be nonhazardous.



Trump and two other people were decontaminated by firefighters at her Manhattan residence after she opened the envelope around 10 a.m., police said. CBS New York reported that Vanessa Trump's mother also handled the envelope.



Trump tweeted her thanks to the first responders Monday evening: "Thank you so much for all the help today in NYC! I appreciate all the quick response to make sure that I was safe!"