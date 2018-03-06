The Creator Of Pepe The Frog Has Sued InfoWars For Copyright Infringement

Share On more Share On more

The creator of Pepe the Frog, the cartoon character co-opted by the alt-right for Nazi and pro-Trump memes, has sued the the right-wing conspiracy theory site InfoWars for copyright infringement.

In a lawsuit filed in California federal court, Pepe's creator, Matt Furie, alleges that InfoWars unlawfully used the character in a poster that features the frog, InfoWars host Alex Jones, former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, Donald Trump, the slogan "MAGA," Kellyanne Conway, Roger Stone, and others. Furie alleges that the poster promotes "a message of hate."

Furie is seeking unspecified damages, attorneys' fees, and a permanent injunction against InfoWars to prevent the site from ever using Pepe again. Furie's attorney, Louis Tompros, said InfoWars has not yet formally been served with the lawsuit, but that he had sent the site a copy.

"We'd prefer if the store would drop the poster voluntarily," he said.

The poster in question was still for sale on InfoWars' site as of Tuesday afternoon.