Here’s Jeff Bezos In A Giant Robot Exoskeleton Because 2017 Isn’t A Dystopia At All

Here’s Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, evolving into his final form as a giant robot.

@JeffBezos "Why do I feel so much like #sigourneyweaver ?" @amazon #MARS2017 #openpodbaydoors 😬🤓 — Caleb Harper (@calebgrowsfood) ID: 10732334

Bezos tried on the robot exoskeleton at at Amazon’s annual MARS conference, which covers machine learning, home automation, robotics, and space exploration.



I just got to pilot an awesome (and huge) robot thanks to Hankook Mirae Technology. Nice! #MARS2017 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) ID: 10732337

Hankook Mirae Technology, which created the 13-foot, 1.6-ton Method-2 roboexoskeleton that Bezos is piloting, is a South Korean robotics company. The equipment resembles several iconic robots from science fiction movies and more advanced versions could theoretically be used for interplanetary or intergalactic human exploration. Bezos is particularly interested in space science and has invested $500 million into his space exploration company Blue Origin as of July 2016.

Here’s the suit in action without Jeff Bezos. youtube.com ID: 10732370

And here’s the iconic battle between Sigourney Weaver and the monster in the original Alien film.

The comparison wasn’t lost on Bezos, who asked the conference crowd, “Why do I feel so much like Sigourney Weaver?” They chuckled nervously in response.

The Method-2 bears the same human-encased-in-glass-with-giant-robo-limbs design of the robot suits in Avatar: youtube.com ID: 10732546

Vitaly Bulgarov, one of the designers working with Hankook Mirae on Method-2, designed robots for the film Ghost in the Shell and the 2018 anime adaptation Battle Angel Alita.

He’s a co-founder of Kiln, a weapons company creating “innovative and custom gun parts,” according to his website. Bulgarov’s Instagram looks less than an engineer’s account and more like it belongs to the general of the robot army that will soon enslave the world.

Loading View on Instagram “Here is the robot that will separate you from your loved ones very soon!” —Vitaly Bulgarov, probably. Instagram: @vitalybulgarov ID: 10732418

Loading View on Instagram “This one will round up the lawmakers!!” —Vitaly Bulgarov, maybe. Instagram: @vitalybulgarov ID: 10732432

Enjoy the fresh air while it lasts!