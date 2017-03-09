Get Our News App
Illegal Border Crossings Are Plunging, But Experts…
The New Starbucks Seasonal Cups Are Basically…
Pause Your Day And Look At These Amazing "Fantasy…
Google’s Giant New Dome HQ Rivals Apple’s Massive…
Women Try Korean Skincare For A Week video
Tell Us The Most Beautiful Line You’ve Found In A…
After 27 Hours Of Increasingly Loopy Debate,…
24 Jokes You’ll Only Get If You Love Food More Than…
New Mexico May Become Seventh State To Ban LGBT…
Tech

Google Is Building A New Corporate Campus That Seems To Rival Apple’s

Google received final approval for “Charleston East,” a 600,000 square foot building for 2,700 employees, from the Mountain View city council this week. It’ll be done in 2019.

Blake Montgomery
Blake Montgomery
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Google’s plans for a new, massive corporate campus in Mountain View, California have been approved.

The city council gave the final approval for Google’s plans at a March 7 meeting.

View this image ›

The campus will be a giant dome and other buildings, collectively dubbed “Charleston East,” after the street it occupies.

It’ll be 18 acres. Google unveiled plans for the office park two years ago, and preparations for construction have already begun. The building, slated to be nearly 600,000 square feet and completed by 2019, will serve as office space for 2,700 Google employees as well as contractors and service workers. That’s basically as big as 10.3 football fields. It amounts to about 220 square feet per employee. Now think about how big your office space is.

View this image ›

Google

View this image ›

The company released renderings of the campus back in 2015. They look like Hudson River School paintings from the future.

View this image ›

Google

View this image ›

Amirite?? “The Oxbow,” by Thomas Cole. Wikipedia

The rendering of the inside looks like a temple.

View this image ›

View this image ›

“The Course of Empire: The Consummation of Empire” by Thomas Cole. LACMA

~Coincidentally~ rival tech giant Apple announced the upcoming opening of its new 175-acre corporate campus two weeks ago.

“Apple Park” will open in Cupertino, CA in April. Its campus will be nearly 10 times bigger than Charleston East and will house 12,000 employees.

View this image ›

The campus will feature a theater named after Steve Jobs, the company’s co-founder, accessible only by glass cylinder, pictured below.

View this image ›


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Blake Montgomery is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
I Made A Facebook Profile, Started Liking Right-Wing Pages, And Radicalized My News Feed In Four Days

by Ryan Broderick

Connect With Tech
Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing