Get Our News App
All The Best Deals On The Internet This Weekend
Vote Leave’s Notorious Brexit Campaign Bus Cost The…
Build A Monster And We Will Tell You Your Deepest…
26 Little Things That Ruin Every Teacher’s Day
White House Pushes Back On CNN Report It Asked FBI…
How Do You Take Care Of Body Hair?
Someone Passed Out Russian Flags With Trump’s Name…
People Try "30 Rock’s" Buffalo Chicken Shake video
Tech

Apple’s New Spaceship Campus Opens In April

Called “Apple Park,” the campus is 175 acres and will feature a theater named for Steve Jobs.

Joseph Bernstein
Joseph Bernstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Apple

Apple finally has a move-in date for its massive new spaceship campus.

Or a move-in month, at least.

In a press release, the Cupertino tech giant announced that it would move into its new, saucer-shaped headquarters, called Apple Park, in April.

The 175-acre office park will eventually house 12,000 employees, run entirely on renewable energy, and feature a theater named for the company’s co-founder, Steve Jobs.

View this image ›

“Steve’s vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in the release.

Jobs initially presented plans for the structure to the Cupertino City Council in June 2011. He died later that year.

youtube.com

The theater that bears Jobs’ name is entered through a 20-foot-tall glass cylinder.

“We have approached the design, engineering, and making of our new campus with the same enthusiasm and design principles that characterize our products,” said Jony Ive, Apple’s chief design officer.

Here’s some footage from a drone buzzing around the beast:

Apple


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Joe Bernstein is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Bernstein reports on and writes about the gaming industry and web culture.
Contact Joseph Bernstein at joe.bernstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Here's Why There's Anime Fan Art Of President Trump All Over Your Facebook

by Ryan Broderick

Connect With Tech
Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing