This Map Might Make You Think Twice About Trump’s Immigration Ban

On Friday, President Donald Trump suspended all people from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days.
The action was part of an executive order that also temporarily halted the US refugee program and indefinitely barred Syrian refugees from entering the country.
As he signed the order, Trump called the action “the protection of the nation from foreign terrorists entities into the United States.”
“We all know what that means,” he added. “Protection of the nation of foreign terrorists entry into the United States. Big stuff.”
The List:
Los Angeles airport shooting (2002)
Attacker: Hesham Mohamed Hadayet (born in Egypt)
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill car attack (2006)
Attacker: Mohammed Reza Taheri-azar (born in Iran)
Little Rock military recruiting office mass shooting (2009)
Attacker: Abdulhakim Mujahid Muhammad (born in the USA)
Fort Hood mass shooting (2009)
Attacker: Nidal Hasan (born in the USA)
Boston marathon bombing (2013)
Attackers: Tamerlan & Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (born in Russia and Kyrgyzstan, respectively)
Seattle and New Jersey killings (2014)
Suspect: Ali Muhammad Brown (born in the USA)
New York axe attacks (2014)
Attacker: Zale Thompson (born in USA)
Garland, Texas cartoon contest shooting (2015)
Attackers: Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi (both born in USA)
Chattanooga mass shooting (2015)
Attacker: Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez (born in Kuwait)
University of California, Merced, stabbing attack (2015)
Attacker: Faisal Mohammad (born in USA)
San Bernardino mass shooting (2015)
Attackers: Rizwan Farook & Tashfeen Malik (born in USA and Pakistan, respectively)
Philadelphia police officer attack (2016)
Suspect: Edward Archer (born in USA)
Orlando mass shooting (2016)
Attacker: Omar Mateen (born in USA)
Roanoke, Virginia stabbing attack (2016)
Suspect: Wasil Farooqi (born in USA)
New York and New Jersey bombing (2016)
Suspect: Ahmad Khan Rahami (born in Afghanistan)
Minnesota Mall stabbing attack (2016)
Attacker: Dahir Adan (born in Kenya)
Ohio Statue University car attack (2016)
Attacker: Abdul Razak Ali Artan (born in Somalia)
Sources: Global Terrorism Index, Counter Extremism Project