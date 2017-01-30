This Map Might Make You Think Twice About Trump’s Immigration Ban

On Friday, President Donald Trump suspended all people from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days.

The action was part of an executive order that also temporarily halted the US refugee program and indefinitely barred Syrian refugees from entering the country.

As he signed the order, Trump called the action “the protection of the nation from foreign terrorists entities into the United States.”

“We all know what that means,” he added. “Protection of the nation of foreign terrorists entry into the United States. Big stuff.”