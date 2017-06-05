This Guy's Shopping List Hack Was So Perfect He Had To Be Complimented On It

According to the screenshots, he was using DMs to Iglesias to write a shopping list. Whilst doing so, Iglesias replied, telling him balsamic vinegar shows he has good taste.

When @comunistx replied that he didn't like normal vinegar, Iglesias then recommend cream of balsamic vinegar, and then Himalayan salt. The Twitter user told BuzzFeed Spain that they were able to DM the party leader because Iglesias had previously sent messages to his followers informing on his campaign.

"It so happens, if I remember well, that I used to follow Pablo and he sent me a a message asking me to vote for him", he said. "So, even though he wasn't following me, his DM were open to me".

"Yesterday I was bored, so I decided to tell him that from then on my conversation with him would be my shopping list. I found it terribly amusing. Then he started to answer me, and I tweeted both screen captures in the afternoon. It was really funny," he said.