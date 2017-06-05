Sections

World

This Guy's Shopping List Hack Was So Perfect He Had To Be Complimented On It

"The stuff about balsamic vinegar proves you have good taste".

Posted on
Beatriz Serrano
Beatriz Serrano
Redactora de BuzzFeed, España
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last week, twitter user @Comunistx tweeted an exchange he had had with Spanish politician Pablo Iglesias.

Pablo Iglesias is my new personal assistant
Comunista @comunistx

Pablo Iglesias is my new personal assistant

According to the screenshots, he was using DMs to Iglesias to write a shopping list. Whilst doing so, Iglesias replied, telling him balsamic vinegar shows he has good taste.

@comunistx / Via Twitter: @comunistx

When @comunistx replied that he didn't like normal vinegar, Iglesias then recommend cream of balsamic vinegar, and then Himalayan salt. The Twitter user told BuzzFeed Spain that they were able to DM the party leader because Iglesias had previously sent messages to his followers informing on his campaign.

@comunistx / Via Twitter: @comunistx

"It so happens, if I remember well, that I used to follow Pablo and he sent me a a message asking me to vote for him", he said. "So, even though he wasn't following me, his DM were open to me".

"Yesterday I was bored, so I decided to tell him that from then on my conversation with him would be my shopping list. I found it terribly amusing. Then he started to answer me, and I tweeted both screen captures in the afternoon. It was really funny," he said.

After @comunistx shared the screen captures of his conversation on Twitter, the tweet went viral, being retweeted over 15,000 times. People loved the exchange.

@comunistx @Hoz_Y_Blizzard Llorando 😂😂😂
Иёгёа Мuйσz @neraamg

@comunistx @Hoz_Y_Blizzard Llorando 😂😂😂

"Crying."

@callmepolexia @comunistx @lulurowell Me ha dado envidia.
Carolina Zegarra🌼💕 @anacarolinazq

@callmepolexia @comunistx @lulurowell Me ha dado envidia.

"I'm jealous"

@comunistx @Patatita_feliz AJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAAJJAAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJ… https://t.co/PEXCVpusNV
Antonio PierdeVuelos @SinonioCopa3

@comunistx @Patatita_feliz AJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAAJJAAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJ… https://t.co/PEXCVpusNV

"Hahahahahaha I need more characters to laugh."

Esto es sencillamente glorioso. https://t.co/lYJXEJFS93
Flavio Belisario @_FBelisario_

Esto es sencillamente glorioso. https://t.co/lYJXEJFS93

"This is simply glorious."

Me orino toda JAJAJAJAJAJAJJAJA https://t.co/teH2nGrboG
Ángela @AngelaMDD25

Me orino toda JAJAJAJAJAJAJJAJA https://t.co/teH2nGrboG

"I peed myself hahaha."

And @comunistx did follow Pablo Iglesias' recommendation and bought the cream Modena vinager.

"You are right."
@comunistx

"You are right."

Get you a politician willing to go the extra mile like Pablo Iglesias 👏

This post was translated from Spanish.

Beatriz Serrano es Redactora de BuzzFeed y vive en Madrid

Contact Beatriz Serrano at beatriz.serrano@buzzfeed.com.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

