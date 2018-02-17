Fox News' Judge Jeanine Accidentally Said The FBI Should Have Investigated Nicolas Cage

This is Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro. She's the host of a show called...Justice with Judge Jeanine.
Sometimes she spends her time searching the woods for Hillary Clinton.
Advertisement
But on Friday night, Pirro went on Hannity to blast the FBI for what she said was incompetence for not doing enough to investigate Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz's YouTube comments from last year.
"I don't care if you're the FBI or from Podunk, you put on your instincts and your antennas and you say, ‘Let me try to find out who Nicolas Cage is!'"
People on Twitter were like, "Uh, we agree. Who exactly is Nicolas Cage?"
Advertisement
There was that whole thing with the Declaration of Independence.
That seems like a matter for the FBI.
But also there's that thing where he can swap faces!
Even Don Cheadle chimed in.
For now, we'll all just need to put on our instincts and antennas...
...until someday we find him.
Azeen Ghorayshi is a science reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Her PGP Fingerprint is 9739 9DAE 607E A66A 3683 AC20 E34B D2A0 8899 74C4
Contact Azeen Ghorayshi at azeen.ghorayshi@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.