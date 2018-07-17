A Study About The "Abortion Reversal" Procedure Was Just Withdrawn For Ethical Issues

A controversial study reporting that the abortion pill can be “reversed” has been temporarily withdrawn from a scientific journal because it falsely claimed to get formal ethical approval.

The April study was led by San Diego doctor George Delgado, known for an unproven theory that high doses of the hormone progesterone can undo the abortion pill, allowing a woman to continue a pregnancy. Although doctors and medical groups have widely condemned his procedure as unethical, several states have passed laws requiring doctors to discuss it with women seeking abortions.

Delgado has built a network, called “Abortion Pill Reversal,” of more than 400 doctors “dedicated to preserving and protecting human life,” according to its website. Women who had called the network’s phone hotline after taking the first dose of the abortion pill, mifepristone, from 2012 to 2016 were recruited to be study participants. Out of 547 women who took progesterone within three days of mifepristone, nearly half had live births, the study reported.

In May the University of San Diego — which employs two of Delgado’s co-authors — launched an investigation into the study’s ethical approval. As first reported by Retraction Watch on Tuesday, the Issues in Law and Medicine journal has now temporarily withdrawn the study “pending technical corrections.” The journal is co-sponsored by the Watson Bowes Research Institute, which gives grants to “pro-life” researchers. (Neither Delgado nor the journal responded to requests for comment.)

The University of San Diego asked for the paper to be withdrawn, spokesperson Pamela Payton told BuzzFeed News, because it had “ambiguous” wording regarding the university’s ethics board, “leading many readers to incorrectly conclude that the [school] reviewed and approved the entire study.” In reality, Payton said, the ethics board had only approved analyzing pre-existing data, not collecting it.

“There is a misrepresentation of what the university approved, and what we did,” she said.

Independent researchers say the paper might have crossed other lines as well. “I have serious ethical concerns about the paper,” said Daniel Grossman, a professor in the department of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the University of California at San Francisco.

“It is unclear if patients underwent informed consent and if they knew the treatment they received was experimental,” he added.

The abortion pill, also known as medication abortion, accounts for nearly one-third of all abortions performed in the US. It requires one dose of mifepristone, which blocks progesterone, followed days later by a drug called misoprostol, which opens the cervix and makes the uterus contract to end the pregnancy.

Delgado’s reversal, first described in a 2012 paper, involves injecting women with progesterone after taking mifepristone, skipping the misoprostol, and continuing progesterone for 12 weeks. That study claimed that four out of six women who underwent the treatment brought their pregnancies to term.

However, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists notes that these continued pregnancies may have simply been the result of the abortion pill not being used properly. As many as half of women who take only mifepristone, without following with the dose of misoprostol, continue their pregnancies.

ACOG has flatly denounced Delgado’s claims, stating that they “are not based on science and do not meet clinical standards.”