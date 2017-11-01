 back to top
16 Healthyish Big Batch Soups That Will Fill You TF Up

Because soups should not only warm you up, they should fill you up.

Anthony Rivas
When it's cold outside, there's really nothing better than a hot cuppa soup — not only will it warm you up, it'll fill you up too.

The only thing better than tucking into a hearty bowl of delicious soup is a big batch of soup you make ahead and freeze or eat throughout the week. We've rounded up some awesomely delicious soup recipes below. Not only should they fill you up, but each of them is also under 400 calories per serving and each recipe will make at least five servings.

So have at it! We hope they keep you cozy and comforted.

1. Light Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Taking just 30 minutes to prepare, this soup will leave you feeling sooo satisfied, thanks in part to 21 grams of protein per serving. Here's the recipe.
Krista Rollins / Via joyfulhealthyeats.com

2. Thai Crockpot Chicken Noodle Soup

This meal is gluten- and grain-free because the noodles are actually made out of butternut squash. Just throw all the ingredients into your slow cooker and forget about them for seven to eight hours. Here's the recipe.
Taylor Kiser / Via foodfaithfitness.com

3. Green Machine Soup With Polenta Croutons

Zucchini, peas, and spinach — all the greens, all the nutrients. And the croutons add great texture to this creamy soup. Here's the recipe.
Mike / Via theironyou.com

4. Apple and Butternut Squash Soup With Walnuts and Marjoram

Apple and butternut squash is a great pairing, and the ginger adds a nice, spicy touch. Here's the recipe.
Mike / Via theironyou.com

5. Thirty-Minute Minestrone Soup With Sausage

A hearty Italian soup full of veggies, and, as a commenter wrote, any soup with sausage has got to be amazing. Here's the recipe.
Kathi Kirk / Via laughingspatula.com

6. Mexican Vegetable Soup

Speaking of spice, this meat-free recipe doesn't call for much, but that doesn't mean you can't add it on your own. Green chiles will do the trick. Here's the recipe.
Byron Thomas / Via lordbyronskitchen.com

7. Mediterranean Vegetable Soup

Here's another veggie soup inspired by flavors from across the Atlantic. Just put all the ingredients in a pot and cook until tender. Here's the recipe.
Neil Lockier / Via neilshealthymeals.com

8. Hamburger Soup

Burgers are actually the best food (dont @ me), so why not make a slow-cooker soup version of them with loads of vegetables, too? Here's the recipe.
Taylor Kiser / Via foodfaithfitness.com

9. Sweet Potato Garlic and Chorizo Soup

Why use regular oil to saute onions and garlic when you can use the juices from the chorizo? It's flavor magic. Here's the recipe.
Neil Lockier / Via neilshealthymeals.com

10. Chicken and Chile Green Verde Soup

A balanced meal that's full of spice both inside and on top. If this doesn't warm you up, we don't know what will. Here's the recipe.
Holly / Via tasteandsee.com

11. Smoky Harvest Tomato Soup With Mozzarella Crostini

The only thing better than a tasty tomato soup is a tasty tomato soup with cheesy bread on the side. Here's the recipe.
Holly / Via tasteandsee.com

12. Easy and Comforting Ham and Potato Soup

With the holidays coming up, this soup offers a great way to repurpose any leftover ham. But then again, why wait? Here's the recipe.
Tracy Yabiku / Via bakingmischief.com

13. Lentil Soup with Sausage and Greens

Make it with or without the sausage (if you want to go meatless). Either way, thanks to the lentils, you'll still be getting a good amount of protein. Here's the recipe.
Sonali / Via thefoodiephysician.com

14. Roasted Butternut and Red Onion Soup

Elevate your culinary experience by roasting the butternut squash and red onion before cooking it in the soup. Delicious. Here's the recipe.
Loraine Steyn / Via lorainesteyn.com

15. Chicken and Lentil Soup

Feeling sick? This chicken soup miiight just help you feel better. It's gluten-free, too. Here's the recipe.
Megan Olson / Via skinnyfitalicious.com

16. Eggplant and Tomato Soup with Beef Tenderloin

This adaptation of a Georgian dish was originally meant to be served more like a stew. But add in a bit more broth, and you won't regret it. Here's the recipe.
Victor / Via ifoodblogger.com

