Starbucks Will Now Let You Use The Bathroom Even If You Don't Buy Anything

The news comes just weeks after two black men were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks after a store manager called police on them as they waited for a friend to arrive. Black Lives Matter protests held protests outside the store.

"We don't want to become a public bathroom, but we're going to make the right decision 100 percent of the time and give people the key," CEO Howard Schultz announced at the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C, on Thursday night.

Starbucks will now allow people to use its bathrooms regardless of whether they bought anything, its CEO announced on Thursday.

The men eventually settled with city officials for a symbolic $1 for themselves and $200,000 fund for young entrepreneurs. The men separately settled with Starbucks for an undisclosed amount of money.

Part of the public discussion around the men's arrest included if people should be allowed in the stores without purchasing anything. But Schultz said bathroom access shouldn't be limited.

"Because we don't want anyone at Starbucks to feel as if we are not giving access to you to the bathroom because you are 'less than.' We want you to be 'more than,'" he said.

On May 29, Starbucks will close its more than 8,000 stores for the afternoon to hold anti-racial bias training for staff.

"We must do more for our employees, more for the communities we serve," said Schultz, according to a press release from the Atlantic Council. "And, regardless of the color of your skin, your sexual orientation, your ethnic background, your station in life, we want to welcome you as a customer and we want to welcome you as an employee."

