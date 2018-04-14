Two Black Men Were Arrested In Starbucks. Witnesses Say They "Didn't Do Anything"

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. https://t.co/0U4Pzs55Ci

Two black men were arrested in a Starbucks in Philadelphia on Thursday, and witnesses said the men "didn't do anything."

In a widely circulated video of the incident, at least two people who were present verbally defended the two men and questioned why they were being arrested and handcuffed.

"This is ridiculous," said one white man to a police officer in the video. "What did they get called for? Because there were two black guys sitting here meeting me? What did they do?"

"They didn't do anything, I saw the entire thing," a woman can be heard saying.

At least five police officers were present during the arrest, the video shows.

Police have not named the men, and pair's attorney, Lauren A. Wimmer, also declined to name them "at this time."

The two men had gone to the Starbucks to meet Andrew Yaffe, the white man who can be seen in the video questioning the police officers, according Wimmer.

Yaffe could not immediately be reached for comment, but Wimmer told BuzzFeed News he is a friend of the two men. He runs a real estate development, investment, and management firm, and the men were meeting with him "to discuss potential residential and commercial real estate opportunities in Philadelphia," she said.

The two men had not ordered immediately upon arriving, as they were still waiting for Yaffe. While they waited for him, "a white female manager who was on duty at the time" asked them to leave, said Wimmer.

When they said they were just waiting for another person to arrive before ordering, she phoned the police, Wimmer said.

"How many times have we sat in Starbucks minding our own business, waiting for a friend to come, and then we order?" she said.