The Trump Administration Wanted Comments On The "Voter Fraud Commission" And People Dragged Them Instead

Ask and you shall receive.

Posted on
Amber Jamieson
Amber Jamieson
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Donald Trump launched a "Voter Fraud Commission" in May to investigate his claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election – despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity requested voter data from states, including voters full name, party affiliation and social security number. So far, 46 states are refusing to fully cooperate with the request to release citizen's data — including Kansas, whose Secretary of State Kris Kobach, is vice-chairman of the voter fraud commission.
Alain Jocard / AFP / Getty Images

The commission announced anyone could email in public comments, which might be later published on its website.

whitehouse.gov

On Thursday, the first lot of these public emails were posted on the commission's site and they were um, pretty harsh. Some were funny, most mostly harsh.

Yoda can email?!
whitehouse.gov

There are 122 pages of emails received between June 29 and July 11 aka many, many pissed off people who don't want to their private information made public.

whitehouse.gov

There's a lot of just straight up swearing:

whitehouse.gov

Very direct swearing.

whitehouse.gov

There are many different ways to insult someone — this guy stuck to a classic form.

whitehouse.gov

Are these comments going to be read out at the commission?

whitehouse.gov

"Dear Glorious Overlords,"

Then Larsen made a reference to 1984.
whitehouse.gov

It was like people had their first chance to officially register their anger at the government.

whitehouse.gov

Others noted that restrictions on voting traditionally affects the poor and people of color.

whitehouse.gov

Vice-chair Kobach, who sent the letter requesting voter data, got much of the heat:

whitehouse.gov

Strict voter ID laws, such as those Kobach crafted in Arizona, are known to decrease voter participation.

whitehouse.gov

Also be aware of emails from Nigerian princes

whitehouse.gov

Sometimes you say it best when you say nothing at all.

whitehouse.gov

The first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity is to be held next Wednesday. Perhaps they should start by talking to Beau in Oklahoma.

whitehouse.gov

Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

