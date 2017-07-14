President Donald Trump launched a "Voter Fraud Commission" in May to investigate his claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election – despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
The commission announced anyone could email in public comments, which might be later published on its website.
On Thursday, the first lot of these public emails were posted on the commission's site and they were um, pretty harsh. Some were funny, most mostly harsh.
There are 122 pages of emails received between June 29 and July 11 aka many, many pissed off people who don't want to their private information made public.
There's a lot of just straight up swearing:
Very direct swearing.
There are many different ways to insult someone — this guy stuck to a classic form.
Are these comments going to be read out at the commission?
"Dear Glorious Overlords,"
It was like people had their first chance to officially register their anger at the government.
Others noted that restrictions on voting traditionally affects the poor and people of color.
Vice-chair Kobach, who sent the letter requesting voter data, got much of the heat:
Strict voter ID laws, such as those Kobach crafted in Arizona, are known to decrease voter participation.
Also be aware of emails from Nigerian princes
Sometimes you say it best when you say nothing at all.
The first meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity is to be held next Wednesday. Perhaps they should start by talking to Beau in Oklahoma.
Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.