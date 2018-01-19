A Former Employee Claims Michael Douglas Masturbated In Front Of Her

A woman who worked for Michael Douglas' production company accused the actor of masturbating in front of her during a work meeting.

Writer Susan Braudy was an employee of Douglas' for three years in the 1980s, at the peak of his career during films such as Wall Street and Fatal Attraction.

In an interview with the Today show on Friday, Braudy said Douglas verbally harassed her and exposed himself during a meeting in his apartment in 1989.



“He slid down the floor, unbuckled his belt and put his hand inside his trousers and I could see what he was doing. Then he began to sort of, began to fondle himself,” she told NBC. “And I was very scared.”

She said that she told friends at the time about his behavior and they encouraged her to stay quiet because he was so powerful.

"One of my friends said you better not tell people about him. People were frightened for me," said Braudy,



"He thought he was the king of the world and that he could humiliate me without any repercussion,” she added.

