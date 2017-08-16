Trump's Military Leaders Are Condemning The White Supremacist Violence In Charlottesville

The nation's top military leaders are tweeting against racism and intolerance in the wake of the white supremacist rally and car attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Several members of the joint chiefs of staff spoke publicly about the need to condemn extremism and embrace diversity after President Trump's tumultuous press conference on Tuesday, in which he defended the white supremacists' actions as being just one side of the violence.
First was Navy Admiral John Richardson, who tweeted on Saturday night that the events in Charlottesville were "unacceptable & mustnt be tolerated"
Richardson, who was the only member of the joint chiefs of staff to specifically name Charlottesville as of Wednesday, linked to a Facebook post, which had attached a Washington Post article about the car attack that killed a counter-protester.
On Tuesday, General Robert Neller, commander of the United States Marine Corp, also tweeted that the Marines have "no place for racial hatred or extremism."
On Wednesday morning, General Mark Milley, chief of the US Army, chimed in, noting that the army "doesn't tolerate racism, extremism or hatred in our ranks."
General Dave Goldfein, the Airforce chief of staff, added his voice on Wednesday, although he did not explicitly mention racism or extremism.
Then General Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau, joined in, pining the tweet to his profile:
Live Updates: The Political Fallout To Trump's Response To Charlottesville Continues
https://www.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeednews/dc-politics-08-16-17?s=webapp&utm_term=.nfzgQMXD3#.dowxAP2wz
Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.