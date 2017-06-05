This Bot Turns Trump's Tweets Into "Official" White House Statements

Donald Trump likes to tweet.
Okay, he really likes to Tweet.
He's also the president.
A new Twitter bot, @RealPressSecBot, fuses these two passions by publishing Trump's tweets in the official White House statement format:
Take a look at the bot in action. Here's a @realDonaldTrump tweet about the London attacks:
And here it is in White House release format:
That's some contrast, right?
Russel Neiss, the coder who built the bot, told BuzzFeed News it only took him 40 minutes to create it. Here's the tweet that inspired him:
Alex Kantrowitz is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on social and communications.
Contact Alex Kantrowitz at alex.kantrowitz@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.