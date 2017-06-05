Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World
Tech

This Bot Turns Trump's Tweets Into "Official" White House Statements

It's like Twitter, but for presidential statements.

Posted on
Alex Kantrowitz
Alex Kantrowitz
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Donald Trump likes to tweet.

Okay, he really likes to Tweet.

He's also the president.

Steve Kopack @SteveKopack

"I'm President! Can you believe it?!" - President Donald Trump

Reply Retweet Favorite

A new Twitter bot, @RealPressSecBot, fuses these two passions by publishing Trump's tweets in the official White House statement format:

A statement by the President:
Real Press Sec. @RealPressSecBot

A statement by the President:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Take a look at the bot in action. Here's a @realDonaldTrump tweet about the London attacks:

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck!

Reply Retweet Favorite

And here it is in White House release format:

A statement by the President:
Real Press Sec. @RealPressSecBot

A statement by the President:

Reply Retweet Favorite

That's some contrast, right?

Start following @RealPressSecBot, who treats President Trump's tweets as we all should: Official statements from the White House.
Matt Viser @mviser

Start following @RealPressSecBot, who treats President Trump's tweets as we all should: Official statements from the White House.

Reply Retweet Favorite
And calling them
Maggie Haberman @maggieNYT

And calling them "tweets" minimizes them. They're statements from the president made on Twitter. https://t.co/oZcwrx1cQ6

Reply Retweet Favorite

Russel Neiss, the coder who built the bot, told BuzzFeed News it only took him 40 minutes to create it. Here's the tweet that inspired him:

For context - because he's President - all of Trump's Tweets should be mocked up in the correct Presidential statem… https://t.co/p1T7fqjAfz
Pat Cunnane @PatCunnane

For context - because he's President - all of Trump's Tweets should be mocked up in the correct Presidential statem… https://t.co/p1T7fqjAfz

Reply Retweet Favorite


Alex Kantrowitz is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on social and communications.

Contact Alex Kantrowitz at alex.kantrowitz@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Tech

Subscribe to our RSS feed