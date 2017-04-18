Tonight's Special Election In Georgia Is A Big Deal For Democrats

ATLANTA – All eyes are on tonight’s special congressional election to represent the suburbs of Atlanta, a race that has come to embody Democratic hopes in the age of Donald Trump.

Eighteen candidates are vying to represent Georgia’s 6th district, but one candidate has taken up almost all the oxygen: that’s Democrat Jon Ossoff, a 30-year old documentary filmmaker and former Capitol Hill staffer. Much of the energy and rage that has electrified the left since Trump was elected president has been channeled Ossoff’s way. He pulled in a record fundraising haul of $8.3 million as people around the country look to make a statement against Trump.

It’s the first real test of whether Democrats can turn that energy into electoral victories. In a special election in Kansas last week, the Democratic candidate outperformed Hillary Clinton in a deeply Republican district by 20 points, falling just seven points short of a win. But Democrats see Georgia’s 6th District, which Trump won by just a single point, as a more realistic test of what gains they might be able to make next year in this newly electrified partisan climate.

The seat came open when former Republican Rep. Tom Price resigned from Congress to become the Secretary of Health and Human Services. That makes this races something of a double whammy for Democrats: not only do they see the chance to win a seat that has been in Republican hands for nearly 40 years, but they see an opportunity to put a Democrat in a seat once held by the man that Trump has charged with dismantling Obamacare.

For Democrats, the question is whether Ossoff can get more than 50 percent of the vote on Tuesday night and win the race outright. If he doesn’t, he’ll go to a runoff with the second place finisher, almost certainly a Republican.

For Republicans, tonight’s big question is who that second place finisher will be. With 11 Republicans running, and Ossoff gaining so much national attention, it’s been hard for any single Republican to really stand out. The four who have emerged as the top contenders entered the race with one of two advantages: they were well-known in the district when they declared their bids for the seat, or they spent a lot of money to make themselves known.

As the clock winds down, Republicans expect their candidate in the runoff will either be Karen Handel, the former Georgia secretary of state, or Bob Gray, a businessman and former city councilman. Handel is well known on the district because she is a former Fulton County Commissioner. Gray got a boost from the conservative group Club for Growth, which has been running ads on his behalf.

Also in the running on the GOP side are Judson Hill, who represented much of the district as a state senator, and Dan Moody, who spent about $2 million of his own money to put himself into contention.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Stay tuned.