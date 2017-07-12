US Officials Accused Of Illegally Turning Asylum Seekers Away At Mexico Border

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Border agents are systemically intimidating and turning away asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border, a lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges.

The federal class action lawsuit filed in US District Court in California by immigrant rights groups alleges that US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents have told migrants that "Donald Trump just signed new laws saying there is no asylum for anyone." They have also allegedly coerced asylum seekers into signing forms abandoning their claims by threatening to take their children away.

"CBP’s illegal conduct is occurring as a humanitarian crisis drives vulnerable people experiencing persecution in their home countries to seek refugee protection in the United States," the complaint states.

CBP said in a statement that it does not comment on pending litigation.

One of the plaintiffs, identified as Abigail Doe in the complaint, is a Mexican native with two children under the age of 10. She attempted to flee Mexico after the cartels threatened to kill her family.