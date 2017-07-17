This Child Sexual Abuse Case Could Overturn A Utah Law That Allows Victims To Sue Decades Later

Last year, Terry Mitchell sued Richard Roberts — then the chief judge of the federal trial court in Washington, DC — accusing him of taking advantage of her age and repeatedly forcing her to have sex with him in 1981, when he was a 27-year-old prosecutor and she was a 16-year-old witness in one of his cases.

A Utah woman's lawsuit against a former federal judge accusing him of raping her more than three decades ago is now at the center of a legal fight over how child sexual abuse claims are handled in the state, and whether victims can seek justice for old alleged crimes.

Roberts, who has since left the bench, denied the allegations, although he admitted having an “intimate” relationship with Mitchell. His lawyers argued that regardless of what happened, Mitchell had long missed the legal window to sue.

The case has turned into a broader dispute over a Utah law cited by Mitchell’s lawyers that revived expired child sexual abuse claims in the state. Roberts’ lawyers argue that Utah lawmakers lacked authority to resurrect civil claims where the clock to file had already run out.

The Utah Supreme Court will now decide if the revival law is valid. If the justices conclude that the state legislature ran afoul of its authority and they strike down the law, “it’s going to do an injustice to adult survivors everywhere,” said Lani Wallace, an attorney in Utah who works with child sexual abuse survivors.

“It’s going to be the final blow. It’s going to take away any chance that they have of getting justice or alerting the abuser that what they did was wrong,” Wallace said.

Laws concerning time limits for filing civil child sexual abuse claims vary by state. Utah has among the most permissive laws in the country, and they’ve been cited by advocates trying to loosen limits elsewhere. In 2015, the Utah legislature eliminated the statute of limitations for civil child sexual abuse claims against individual perpetrators. The law did not apply to expired claims, prompting the follow-up legislation in 2016 that’s now at issue in Mitchell’s case.

The Catholic Church has reportedly opposed efforts in other states to revive expired claims, arguing that doing so would lead to a flood of new cases and unfairly force defendants to litigate decades-old allegations where witnesses may have died or evidence may have disappeared. Utah’s revival law, which only applies to cases against individual perpetrators and not institutions such as churches or schools, faced minimal opposition.

Mitchell’s lawyer, Ross "Rocky" Anderson of the law firm Lewis Hansen in Salt Lake City, said in an interview with BuzzFeed News that keeping the Utah law in place “means all the difference between obtaining justice and not obtaining justice for the vast majority of child sexual abuse victims.”

“It has tremendous significance in terms of allowing victims of child sexual abuse to hold their perpetrators to account under the law within a reasonable period, taking into account that it oftentimes takes decades for victims to be able to deal with these matters and finally confront their perpetrators,” Anderson said.

One of Roberts’ attorneys, Brian Heberlig of Steptoe & Johnson LLP in Washington, DC, declined to comment on the case.

The Utah federal magistrate judge handling Mitchell’s case concluded in April that the Utah Supreme Court hadn’t clearly answered the question of whether lawmakers could revive expired claims. In June, the judge asked the state court to step in and decide the issue. Mitchell’s case is on hold until the state justices rule.

Lawyers following the fight over the 2016 law say they believe Mitchell’s case is the only relevant suit filed in Utah since the law took effect. Wallace said information about the change to the statute of limitations is still spreading, and many survivors may not be aware of it yet. Depending on the outcome of Mitchell’s case, the change may soon be irrelevant.

"Bad lapse in judgment"

Utah is one of eight states, plus Guam, to eliminate the statute of limitations for at least some types of civil claims in child sexual abuse cases, according to Child USA, a think tank that researches child abuse issues. States typically delay starting the clock on time limits to file suit until after a person turns 18, and some also allow the statute of limitations to kick in only when they realize or discover the abuse.

Utah is one of three states and Guam to revive expired claims, although other states have temporarily reopened the window to sue, according to Child USA. Under Utah’s 2016 law, plaintiffs can bring expired civil claims against alleged abusers within 35 years of their 18th birthday, or within three years of May 10, 2016.

“Utah was not on the front edge of this, but it’s part of that national movement to create more justice for the victims,” said Marci Hamilton, the CEO of Child USA and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, who advocated for Utah’s legislation. “Beginning with the Boston Globe story about the coverup in the [Catholic] church, there has been this push to figure out what to do about all those victims shut out by unreasonably short statute of limitations.”

The majority of states, including Utah, have no time limit for filing criminal charges for child sexual abuse, according to Child USA. But Mitchell’s case would likely have been a challenge for prosecutors.