Former Trump Campaign Adviser Rick Gates Will Plead Guilty

Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign aide and longtime associate of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, will plead guilty in the criminal case brought by special counsel Robert Mueller's office.

The special counsel's office filed a new criminal information — a type of charging document — against Gates shortly after noon Friday. A plea agreement hearing is scheduled for the afternoon. The new information lodges two charges against Gates: conspiracy against the United States and making a false statement.

Gates will become the the fifth person to plead guilty in connection with Mueller's investigation.

Gates and Manafort were accused of laundering millions of dollars to hide profits from their work on behalf of the Ukrainian government and Ukrainian individuals, failing to register their interests in foreign bank accounts, failing to register as agents for foreign actors, and making misleading statements to the US government about their activities abroad.

Gates faced eight counts in the indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, in late October. Both men pleaded not guilty at their first court appearance.

The news that Gates would take a plea deal comes less than 24 hours after Mueller's office revealed that a federal grand jury in Virginia had returned a second, 32-count indictment against Manafort and Gates, featuring a slew of new charges. The new indictment included multiple counts of bank fraud, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in jail — the stiffest of the charges the two men have faced so far.

Gates was described in charging papers as Manafort's "right-hand man." The new charging document filed by special counsel prosecutors Friday accuses him of conspiracy to defraud the United States through his failure to report foreign bank accounts to the US government and failure to truthfully disclose the extent of his work on behalf of Ukrainian officials and entities.

The second count, making a false statement, accuses Gates of lying to the special counsel's office and the FBI on Feb. 1 about what Manafort told him about a March 19, 2013, meeting between Manafort, an unnamed lobbyist, and an unnamed member of Congress. Prosecutors said Gates told them that he was told by Manafort and the lobbyist that there was no discussion of Ukraine at that meeting, when in fact that was not what Gates was told. One of Gates' previous lawyers did not immediately return a request for comment.

The information includes few details on what exactly Manafort and the lobbyist did tell Gates, but states that Gates helped Manafort prepare a report for "Ukraine leadership" about "pertinent Ukraine discussions that Manafort represented had taken place at the meeting." Prosecutors also said that Manafort and the lobbyist told Gates that the "meeting went well."



The charging document doesn't name the member of Congress, but documents that Manafort filed in 2017 with the Justice Department under the Foreign Agents Registration Act listed a March 19, 2013, meeting with Rep. Dana Rohrabacher. In June 2017, the Los Angeles Times reported that Rohrabacher, when asked about the meeting, said that they "discussed a myriad of things, a lot of personal stuff, a lot of different analysis of the politics of the day." The paper reported that Rohrabacher said Russia and the Baltic states probably came up during their dinner.

A spokesperson for Rohrabacher did not immediately return a request for comment.

The information accuses Gates of making the false statement on Feb. 1. That day, his previous lawyers in the case filed a motion asking the judge to allow them to withdraw. The motion didn't explain the reasons why, and court filings and hearings on that withdrawal request have in large place taken place under seal because of attorney-client privilege issues. But in one filing that was later unsealed, the lawyers stated that the reason for the break was "irreconcilable differences."

The two counts each have a maximum penalty of five years in jail.

No trial date in the Washington case had been set yet. As of midday Friday, Manafort and Gates had yet to make their first court appearance on the new indictment, returned in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.



A new addition to Gates's legal team, Thomas Green, had been meeting with Mueller in January on Gates's behalf and negotiating a plea deal, according to CNN. A source familiar with the situation previously confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Green had been representing Gates since late 2017, but Green didn't formally enter an appearance in the case until Feb. 22. Green, a partner at the law firm Sidley Austin, has a long track record of handling high-profile criminal cases with a political angle; his current clients include former Republican speaker of the house Dennis Hastert.

ABC News reported Friday morning that Gates had sent a letter to friends and family alerting them to his decision to plead guilty. He reportedly wrote that, "The reality of how long this legal process will likely take, the cost, and the circus-like atmosphere of an anticipated trial are too much. I will better serve my family moving forward by exiting this process.”

Manafort, meanwhile, has been digging in for a fight. He's separately suing the Justice Department and the special counsel's office, arguing that Mueller's appointment should be declared invalid and, as a result, the criminal case against him should be tossed out. Gates did not join that lawsuit.



Gates's guilty plea comes on the heels of not only the new indictment out of Virginia, but the revelation earlier in the week that a Dutch lawyer who Gates allegedly had ties to, Alex van der Zwaan, had taken a plea deal in connection with the special counsel investigation.

Van der Zwaan pleaded guilty on Feb. 20 to a single count of making false statements. He was accused of lying to the FBI and prosecutors about his communications with Gates and an unnamed person, referred to as "Person A," about a 2012 report van der Zwaan had worked on at his former law firm for the Ukrainian government.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



Chris Geidner contributed to this report.