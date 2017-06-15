Prosecutors Say Man Arrested In May With Guns At Trump Hotel Posted Online About Baseball Shooting

The Pennsylvania man arrested in May on firearms charges at the Trump International Hotel in Washington came back to DC on Thursday — a violation of his release order — and posted photos to Facebook of newspaper headlines about Wednesday's shooting at a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, next to a black bag with unknown contents, according to a prosecutor in the case.

The prosecutor also said the defendant, Bryan Moles, left a "menacing" voicemail for a female witness after he was released from jail.

A judge on June 2 had agreed to release Moles until his next court appearance, subject to monitoring and treatment conditions. Assistant US Attorney Michael Friedman filed papers this week asking the judge to withdraw that order and take Moles back into custody, citing the threatening voicemail and the Facebook posts, as well as the fact he was recently charged with destroying property at a Veterans Affairs facility in Georgia.

The US Attorney's Office is also asking the judge to order a screening to determine if Moles is competent to stand trial.

Moles' attorney was not immediately reached for comment. Moles is facing a federal charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, and a charge under DC law of unlawful transportation of a firearm. The federal charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, and the DC charge carries a one-year maximum.

Friedman notified the judge on Wednesday of several recent developments that the government believed warranted taking Moles back into custody. He said that Moles left a disturbing voicemail message on June 5 for a female witness who had been referenced in the earlier charging papers. The filing this week did not name the witness or describe her relationship to Moles.