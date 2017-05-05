Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
Politics

AP Dismissed Its Lawsuit Against LifeZette Claiming Unpaid Licensing Fees

AP has dropped its lawsuit against LifeZette, the Laura Ingraham-led website, that sought more than $49,000 in allegedly unpaid licensing fees and penalties. In withdrawing the case, AP didn’t say if the company had paid up.

Posted on
Zoe Tillman
Zoe Tillman
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Washington, DC
Reporting From
Washington, DC
Laura Ingraham
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Laura Ingraham

The Associated Press has dismissed its lawsuit against LifeZette — a website led by conservative commentator Laura Ingraham — seeking more than $49,000 in allegedly unpaid licensing fees, penalties, and interest.

AP didn’t provide details about how the case resolved in court papers filed on April 17 dismissing the case. AP’s lawyer did not return a request for comment, nor did representatives for AP and LifeZette.

AP sued LifeZette in February in District of Columbia Superior Court. AP claimed that LifeZette entered into a year-long licensing agreement to use AP content in July 2015, but then failed to make several months of payments.

No lawyer for LifeZette entered an appearance in the case, and the company never filed a response to the lawsuit. On April 4 the court entered a default against LifeZette, which would have allowed AP to ask the judge to enter a judgment against LifeZette.

Zoe Tillman is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, D.C.

Contact Zoe Tillman at zoe.tillman@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Politics

Subscribe to our RSS feed