A Judge Just Dismissed Paul Manafort's Lawsuit Challenging Mueller's Appointment

A federal judge on Friday dismissed former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's civil lawsuit challenging special counsel Robert Mueller's appointment, finding that Manafort couldn't sue to try to stop Mueller's office from taking action against him in the future.

The ruling does not affect the criminal proceedings against Manafort in Washington, DC, and Virginia. Manafort is separately challenging Mueller's appointment in those cases, and has asked judges to dismiss the indictments filed against him to date. There have been no rulings on those requests yet.

