Tom Colicchio Called Out "Dick Culture" In The Restaurant World

Chef Tom Colicchio is speaking out about harassment in the restaurant world.

"The recent ‘revelations’ of rampant sexual harassment in the restaurant industry weren’t exactly a shocker to the women working in it. Or the men, for that matter," he wrote in a letter to male chefs posted on Medium on Wednesday.

Last month, chef John Besh stepped down from his company after sexual harassment allegations from more than two dozen women were reported by NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

"This isn’t just a matter of a few bad eggs and ​we all know it. For every John Besh splashed across Page Six, we can assume hundreds, if not thousands, more with kitchens just like the ones his female employees described," wrote Colicchio.

The problem extends far beyond fine dining. In a survey of about 1,200 women in fast food by Hart Research Associates last year, 40% said they had experienced unwanted sexual behaviors on the job (such as teasing, inappropriate questions, and unwanted hugging), including 28% experienced multiple forms of harassment.

Here are some other excerpts from Colicchio's post, which you can read in full here.