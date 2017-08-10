 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Business

Soon You'll Actually Be Able To Buy Pumpkin Spice Latte In A Bottle

So this is how it ends.

Posted on
Venessa Wong
Venessa Wong
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Starbucks, recently a self-declared purveyor of high-end, third-wave coffee, announced on Thursday its contribution to the collapse of American civilization: bottled Pumpkin Spice Latte, which arrives in grocery stores later this month.

Starbucks

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, as we all well know, has a massive fan base. The beverage (that's right, The Beverage) has an official Twitter account with more than 108,000 followers, and devotees look forward to the return of the seasonal drink each fall.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @TheRealPSL

In an ominous development, Starbucks released an "exclusive interview" with the PSL last year about "his" top memories. Here's an actual quote: "I’m everything you want, I’m everywhere you need. No, seriously, everywhere. Want me in a K-Cup? Got you covered. VIA? Boom, done. Bottled? On my way. Having a party? Multi-serve option baby! Tea’s more your spice? Teavana’s Pumpkin Spice Brulee is nice. #squadgoals"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney / Via giphy.com

Of course, a beverage this popular eventually becomes divisive. Pumpkin Spice, critics say, is hella basic. Yet this view has not deterred the hordes of PSL lovers; in fact, it may only strengthen them. It feels like Pumpkin Spice season arrives earlier every year, in ever expanding forms, from K-Cups to refrigerated to-go bottles.

can it please be autumn already? I'm so ready to be a basic goff with pumpkin spice lattes and black leggings.
Dr Sophie Hodgetts @SophieHodgetts6

can it please be autumn already? I'm so ready to be a basic goff with pumpkin spice lattes and black leggings.

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's still August, for heaven's sake! Can't we free people bask in the glory of summer while it's still 85 degrees outside? Why must Starbucks prematurely foist all forms of gourds and "cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove spices" on us?

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @tashar33v3s3

It's downright unnatural.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com

Is it mere coincidence that Pumpkin Spice season, aka autumn, aligns perfectly with the archetypal season for tragedy in literature?

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @itsbeberussell

That can't be a good thing. Oh well. It's been fun!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
RETRO-FIEND / Via giphy.com

Starbucks Will Launch Pumpkin Spice Latte K-Cups This Fall

Starbucks’ New Pumpkin Spice Latte Actually Contains Pumpkin


Venessa Wong is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Wong covers the food industry.

Contact Venessa Wong at venessa.wong@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Business