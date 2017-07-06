People With Celiac Say They're Still Getting Sick From Cheerios

Within half an hour of eating a bowl of gluten-free Cheerios, a 35-year old man told the Food and Drug Administration last year, it became clear something was very wrong.

The symptoms, which came on quickly, were familiar to someone living with celiac disease — cold sweats, uncontrollable shivering, extreme light headedness, migraine, and joint pain. They lasted several hours before tapering off. Then came the intestinal pain, painful bowel movements, and strong fatigue.



"I have experienced these symptoms before when I accidentally consume gluten," the man reported in an FDA complaint last October. "I strongly feel that the Cheerios I consumed contained gluten levels that are not safe for celiacs and should not be labeled gluten free."



The complaint came a year after the late-2015 recall of 1.8 million boxes of Cheerios by their maker, General Mills, which said the products — rebranded that summer as gluten free — "may contain wheat" due to errors in the manufacturing process. The FDA received 136 complaints about adverse reactions to the product from August to October that year; General Mills launched its recall in early October.

The recall has long passed, but similar complaints are still rolling in, according to FDA records obtained by BuzzFeed News. Since the beginning of 2016, the regulator has received 46 reports of people with celiac disease or sensitivity to gluten or wheat linking their illness to General Mills cereals, including Cheerios and Lucky Charms.

On their own, these reports don't prove gluten is still making its was into boxes of Cheerios. "It’s important to note that an adverse event report does not mean the FDA has established that the product caused the event," an FDA spokesperson said. The popularity of a product — Honey Nut Cheerios are the country's biggest selling cereal brand — can also contribute to higher numbers of complaints, the spokesperson said.

General Mills told BuzzFeed News the company is "confident our Cheerios and Lucky Charms cereals that are labeled 'gluten free' meet the gluten free standard set by the FDA."

The company said its cereals are tested "throughout production to ensure they meet and exceed the FDA standard. This includes testing finished products on every date of production at each one of our production facilities, as well as testing of our oat supply and our oat flour."

But others believe the complaints reflect an ongoing challenge, not unique to General Mills, facing consumers of gluten free food, and particularly food produced using equipment that mechanically sorts through grains to separate oats — which are naturally gluten-free — from gluten-containing wheat, rye, and barley.

"We certainly have patients who have become symptomatic after eating Cheerios and other foods made from mechanically-optically separated oats," said Jocelyn Silvester, a physician at Boston Children's Hospital. "Cheerios gets villainized, but they’re just one of many manufacturers who are switching to mechanically-optically separated oats," Silvester said.